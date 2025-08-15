Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp: How to share pictures and videos in HD quality on Android and iOS

WhatsApp: How to share pictures and videos in HD quality on Android and iOS

WhatsApp users can share pictures and videos in HD quality. Both Android and iOS users can even set the default settings to HD so they do not have to do it manually every time. Find out how

WhatsApp
How can WhatsApp share pictures and videos in HD quality
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 12:57 PM IST
xVMany WhatsApp users exchange photos and videos daily without realising the app quietly compresses them, reducing sharpness, and fine details. Hidden in plain sight is an option to send media in high-definition (HD) quality, ensuring images retain their clarity and videos maintain better resolution. This simple setting allows for sharper memories, provided users know exactly where to look before hitting send.
  This feature was released back in 2023, and while the HD option has been available for some time, it often goes unnoticed as most people rely on WhatsApp’s default settings. The feature works across both individual and group chats, giving senders the choice between standard and high-quality uploads before sharing. Understanding how to activate it can make a noticeable difference, especially for travel shots, event videos, or any media where detail matters. 
 

How Android users can share HD media

To send HD media in a chat:
 
  • Open an individual or group chat in WhatsApp.
  • To take a photo or video, tap Camera to send. To attach an existing photo or video, press and hold Attach (paper clip icon) – select photos or videos to send.
  • Tap HD Media and select Standard quality or HD quality.
  • Tap Send (paper airplane icon).
To set HD quality as the default:
 
  • Open WhatsApp Settings – Storage and data – Media upload quality.
  • Select HD quality.

How iOS users can share HD media

To send HD media in a chat:
 
  • Open an individual or group chat.
  • To take a photo or video to send, tap Camera. To attach an existing photo or video, press and hold Attach (plus sign icon) – select photos or videos to send.
  • Tap HD Media and select Standard quality or HD quality.
  • Tap Send Media (paper airplane icon).
To set HD quality as the default:
 
  • Open WhatsApp Settings – Storage and data – Media upload quality.
  • Select HD quality.

Topics :whatsappAndroidApple iOS

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

