WhatsApp: How to share pictures and videos in HD quality on Android and iOS

How Android users can share HD media
- Open an individual or group chat in WhatsApp.
- To take a photo or video, tap Camera to send. To attach an existing photo or video, press and hold Attach (paper clip icon) – select photos or videos to send.
- Tap HD Media and select Standard quality or HD quality.
- Tap Send (paper airplane icon).
- Open WhatsApp Settings – Storage and data – Media upload quality.
- Select HD quality.
How iOS users can share HD media
- Open an individual or group chat.
- To take a photo or video to send, tap Camera. To attach an existing photo or video, press and hold Attach (plus sign icon) – select photos or videos to send.
- Tap HD Media and select Standard quality or HD quality.
- Tap Send Media (paper airplane icon).
- Open WhatsApp Settings – Storage and data – Media upload quality.
- Select HD quality.
