Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple likely to launch iPhone 17 series on September 12: What to expect

Apple likely to launch iPhone 17 series on September 12: What to expect

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup on September 12, featuring a new 'Air' model, A19 chips, design upgrades, and enhanced AI-driven features

iPhone 16 ProiPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 4:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple is gearing up for the launch of its iPhone 17 series, expected in the first half of next month. The company traditionally holds its annual iPhone event in early September, and reports suggest this year's event could be set for September 12.
 
The 2025 iPhone range is expected to include four models — the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, which could replace the Plus variant. All models are tipped to feature the new A19-series chip and introduce notable design refinements.

iPhone 17 series: What to expect

iPhone 17

 
The standard iPhone 17 may retain much of the iPhone 16’s design but increase in size to 6.3 inches, matching the current Pro variant. The iPhone 17 is also expected to get some pro-grade features such as the ProMotion display technology which enables 120Hz refresh rate. Earlier, this was exclusive on the Pro model iPhones, while the base variant was restricted to 60Hz. The new display could also incorporate low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) panels which essentially enables dynamic refresh rate adjustment, improving power efficiency.
 
The standard iPhone 17 model is expected to be powered by the A19 chip, which will likely bring noticeable performance improvements and enhance on-device AI processing for Apple Intelligence features. Possible colour options include black, white, steel grey, light blue, green, and purple.
 

iPhone 17 Air

 
Apple is reportedly planning to replace the Plus model with a new “Air” variant in the iPhone 17 lineup. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to sport a 6.6-inch OLED display, positioned between the base and Pro models in size. At just 5.5mm thick, it could be the slimmest iPhone to date. However, to achieve this form factor, Apple may have to reduce the battery capacity significantly.
 
The battery capacity on the anticipated iPhone 17 Air is not expected to exceed 3,000mAh, with some reports claiming it to be 2,800mAh. Besides a smaller capacity battery, Apple may have to introduce some other hardware trade-offs to achieve the desired form, such as a more simplified camera setup. Unlike the dual- or triple-camera systems seen on other iPhone models, the Air model is expected to feature a single 48MP rear camera sensor, and a 24MP front-facing camera.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max

 
The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to feature a dual-finish design with an aluminium frame and a glass back to support MagSafe. The Apple logo may be repositioned, and the design could include a full-width camera bar, replacing the current corner bump.
Camera upgrades are anticipated, including:
  • A new 48MP telephoto sensor
  • Multi-camera video support
  • A sharper 24MP front camera
 
Both models are likely to be powered by the A19 Pro chip, reportedly with more GPU cores than the standard A19 variant.
 
The iPhone 17 Pro models are also expected to use vapor chamber cooling technology for improved thermal performance. Vapor chamber technology disperses heat across a larger surface area to prevent thermal throttling and to keep performance stable. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Samsung brings Micro RGB display tech: What is it, what makes it different

Instagram: How to create an AI doppelganger with Meta's Imagine Me feature

Samsung's maiden tri-fold may spoil Apple iPhone 17 series launch party

WhatsApp: How to share pictures and videos in HD quality on Android and iOS

Tech recap from this week: New launches from OPPO, Vivo, Sony, Sennheiser

Topics :Apple iPhoneApple iPhone sales in IndiaiPhonesiPhone

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story