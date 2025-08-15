Apple likely to launch iPhone 17 series on September 12: What to expect

Apple is gearing up for the launch of its iPhone 17 series, expected in the first half of next month. The company traditionally holds its annual iPhone event in early September, and reports suggest this year's event could be set for September 12.

The 2025 iPhone range is expected to include four models — the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, which could replace the Plus variant. All models are tipped to feature the new A19-series chip and introduce notable design refinements.

iPhone 17 series: What to expect

iPhone 17

The standard iPhone 17 may retain much of the iPhone 16’s design but increase in size to 6.3 inches, matching the current Pro variant. The iPhone 17 is also expected to get some pro-grade features such as the ProMotion display technology which enables 120Hz refresh rate. Earlier, this was exclusive on the Pro model iPhones, while the base variant was restricted to 60Hz. The new display could also incorporate low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) panels which essentially enables dynamic refresh rate adjustment, improving power efficiency.

The standard iPhone 17 model is expected to be powered by the A19 chip, which will likely bring noticeable performance improvements and enhance on-device AI processing for Apple Intelligence features. Possible colour options include black, white, steel grey, light blue, green, and purple. ALSO READ: iPhone 17 Air to low-cost MacBook: Devices Apple could still launch in 2025 iPhone 17 Air Apple is reportedly planning to replace the Plus model with a new “Air” variant in the iPhone 17 lineup. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to sport a 6.6-inch OLED display, positioned between the base and Pro models in size. At just 5.5mm thick, it could be the slimmest iPhone to date. However, to achieve this form factor, Apple may have to reduce the battery capacity significantly.

The battery capacity on the anticipated iPhone 17 Air is not expected to exceed 3,000mAh, with some reports claiming it to be 2,800mAh. Besides a smaller capacity battery, Apple may have to introduce some other hardware trade-offs to achieve the desired form, such as a more simplified camera setup. Unlike the dual- or triple-camera systems seen on other iPhone models, the Air model is expected to feature a single 48MP rear camera sensor, and a 24MP front-facing camera. iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to feature a dual-finish design with an aluminium frame and a glass back to support MagSafe. The Apple logo may be repositioned, and the design could include a full-width camera bar, replacing the current corner bump.