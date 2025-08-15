Samsung brings Micro RGB display tech: What is it, what makes it different

What is Micro RGB
How it works
How is it different from other display technology
- Backlight technology: Traditional LCDs use a white (or sometimes blue) backlight with colour filters, limiting colour accuracy and contrast. Mini-LED uses smaller LEDs for improved local dimming but still relies on white backlights and filters. Micro RGB employs individually controlled red, green, and blue micro-LEDs, allowing more precise adjustments for colour and contrast.
- Colour accuracy and control: Micro RGB’s individually controlled micro-LEDs can reproduce the full BT.2020 colour gamut. LCD, OLED, and Mini-LED displays may offer accurate colours, but Micro RGB provides frame-by-frame control of each RGB LED for more granular adjustments.
- AI-powered optimisation: Samsung’s Micro RGB integrates an AI engine that analyses each frame to optimise colour output. Micro RGB Colour Booster Pro identifies scenes with muted colours and adjusts them for better visual consistency. Other display technologies like LCD, OLED, and Mini-LED generally lack this type of AI-driven frame-by-frame colour processing.
- Glare reduction: Micro RGB includes Samsung’s glare-reducing coating to improve visibility in bright environments. LCD, OLED, and Mini-LED panels may include anti-reflective layers, but Samsung’s implementation is specific to this display.
