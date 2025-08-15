Samsung brings Micro RGB display tech: What is it, what makes it different

Micro RGB is a backlight system made of individually controlled red, green, and blue LED microdots, each less than 100 micrometres in size, positioned behind the screen.

Unlike traditional white LED backlights, this setup enables fine control over each colour channel, allowing for more accurate reproduction of shades and contrast on the screen.

How it works

Micro RGB displays are built using microscopic light-emitting diodes (LEDs), each capable of producing pure red, green, or blue light directly without requiring a colour filter. This allows light to be emitted from the source itself, helping with precise colour reproduction.

Samsung positions these micro-LEDs very close together to allow for higher resolution and improved viewing angles. The display can reproduce the full BT.2020 colour space, a standard for a wider range of colours than conventional TVs can show. In practical terms, this enables richer and more accurate shades of red, green, and blue.