Home / Technology / Tech News / Instagram: How to create an AI doppelganger with Meta's Imagine Me feature

Instagram: How to create an AI doppelganger with Meta's Imagine Me feature

Meta's Imagine Me on Instagram lets you turn profile photos into AI-made doubles, placing them in any setting or style with just a short prompt and quick approvals. Here's how you can do it

Meta AI's 'Imagine Me' feature
Meta AI's 'Imagine Me' feature
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 3:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Meta’s “Imagine Me” feature has been available for some time, letting users create their AI-generated doppelgangers of themselves in different settings, outfits, or artistic styles. Integrated into the Meta AI chatbot, it works by using a few approved profile photos to produce personalised images from a simple text prompt. People have experimented with this feature and shared results on social media platforms.
 
Using Imagine Me is straightforward: You provide Meta AI with a handful of pre-selected photos, approve them for processing, and then type a short description of what you want to see. The AI model generates images on demand without permanently storing facial data, according to Meta. Since Instagram is the platform for creativity, here’s a step-by-step guide to using Meta’s Imagine Me feature on Instagram.

How to use Imagine Me feature on Instagram

  • Open the Instagram app on your smartphone.
  • Swipe right to go to the inbox page.
  • Search for Meta AI in the Search bar and open it.
  • Type “Imagine me as …” (Type whichever setting you want your AI doppelganger to be in) and press Send.
  • Meta AI would ask you to submit a few pictures of yourself to help it create an AI avatar of you. Do the needful and wait for Meta AI to do its magic.
  • Your AI doppelganger would be ready within seconds.
Note: Some responses generated by AIs might not be accurate or appropriate. You can provide feedback to Meta about responses from Meta AI. Here’s how you can do it:
  • Tap and hold the AI image you'd like to provide feedback on.
  • Tap Good response or Bad response.
  • If prompted, add a reason, then tap Submit.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Samsung's maiden tri-fold may spoil Apple iPhone 17 series launch party

WhatsApp: How to share pictures and videos in HD quality on Android and iOS

Tech recap from this week: New launches from OPPO, Vivo, Sony, Sennheiser

Made by Google 2025: Pixel 10 series, Watch 4, Buds 2a, and more expected

WhatsApp tests Meta AI-powered writing assistant: What is it, how it works

Topics :Artificial intelligenceInstagramAI Models

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story