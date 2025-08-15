How to use Imagine Me feature on Instagram
- Open the Instagram app on your smartphone.
- Swipe right to go to the inbox page.
- Search for Meta AI in the Search bar and open it.
- Type “Imagine me as …” (Type whichever setting you want your AI doppelganger to be in) and press Send.
- Meta AI would ask you to submit a few pictures of yourself to help it create an AI avatar of you. Do the needful and wait for Meta AI to do its magic.
- Your AI doppelganger would be ready within seconds.
- Tap and hold the AI image you'd like to provide feedback on.
- Tap Good response or Bad response.
- If prompted, add a reason, then tap Submit.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app