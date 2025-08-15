Meta’s “Imagine Me” feature has been available for some time, letting users create their AI-generated doppelgangers of themselves in different settings, outfits, or artistic styles. Integrated into the Meta AI chatbot, it works by using a few approved profile photos to produce personalised images from a simple text prompt. People have experimented with this feature and shared results on social media platforms.

Using Imagine Me is straightforward: You provide Meta AI with a handful of pre-selected photos, approve them for processing, and then type a short description of what you want to see. The AI model generates images on demand without permanently storing facial data, according to Meta. Since Instagram is the platform for creativity, here’s a step-by-step guide to using Meta’s Imagine Me feature on Instagram.

Open the Instagram app on your smartphone.

Swipe right to go to the inbox page.

Search for Meta AI in the Search bar and open it.

Type “Imagine me as …” (Type whichever setting you want your AI doppelganger to be in) and press Send.

Meta AI would ask you to submit a few pictures of yourself to help it create an AI avatar of you. Do the needful and wait for Meta AI to do its magic.

Your AI doppelganger would be ready within seconds.