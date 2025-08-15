Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung's maiden tri-fold may spoil Apple iPhone 17 series launch party

Samsung could debut its first tri-fold smartphone and Project Moohan XR headset around the iPhone 17 launch window, potentially stealing some of Apple's spotlight

Representative image: Samsung Display's Flex G prototype and iPhone 16 Pro Max
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 2:39 PM IST
Samsung might rain on Apple’s parade with its own major hardware unveiling, possibly set for around the same time as the anticipated iPhone 17 series launch. During its latest earnings call, Samsung confirmed that it is “preparing to introduce next-generation innovative products, including our XR headset and tri-fold smartphone this year.” Industry expectations point to a late September or October launch for both devices, which would fall close to Apple’s expected early September event. 

Samsung tri-fold smartphone: What to expect

Earlier this year, Android Authority spotted a tutorial video within a beta version of One UI 8 that may have given away the potential design of Samsung’s upcoming tri-fold device. As per the report, the phone could feature a display spanning three foldable segments on one side. The rear-left panel might house a triple-camera setup resembling the design of the Galaxy Z Fold series. The Centre section could feature an external cover display on the reverse side, while both hinges would fold inward — a mechanism similar to the Flex G prototype Samsung first showcased at CES 2022.
 
A notable design detail could be its uneven hinge sizes. This asymmetry may allow the device to close more neatly, as equal-sized hinges might prevent it from folding completely flat.
The device is reportedly set to launch as the Galaxy G Fold and could be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, the same chip that powers the Galaxy S25 series and Galaxy Z Fold 7. Camera specifications may include a 200MP main shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera.

Samsung Project Moohan: What to expect

First teased in 2023, Samsung’s Project Moohan XR headset has made several appearances since. The company has acknowledged its partnership with Google and Qualcomm on the device, though most hardware details remain under wraps.
 
Reports suggest the headset will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 processor and incorporate 1.3-inch OLEDoS (OLED on Silicon) displays from Sony, delivering 4K resolution and an impressive pixel density of 3,800ppi. Full-colour passthrough video support is also expected, placing the device in direct competition with Apple’s Vision Pro.
 
The headset will be built on Google’s Android XR platform, providing a virtual workspace with access to apps such as Google Maps, YouTube, and Gemini AI. While it should be compatible with existing Android smartphone apps via the Google Play Store, Samsung and Google are reportedly collaborating on XR-optimised experiences. These may include a redesigned YouTube app offering a large virtual screen and a 3D-enabled version of Google Photos for immersive image viewing.
 

Topics: Samsung foldable phone Samsung Galaxy Apple iPhones

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

