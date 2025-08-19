Tech Wrap Aug 19: Redmi 15 and Galaxy Buds3 FE launched, ChatGPT Go plan

Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi has launched its Redmi 15 5G smartphone in India. Priced at Rs 14,999 onwards, the smartphone features a 7,000mAh battery. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3, the Redmi 15 5G features a 50MP primary camera at the back and offers several AI-powered tools for image editing and more.

Sam Altman-led OpenAI launched ChatGPT Go on Tuesday, a low-cost subscription plan specifically designed for Indian users, featuring enhanced message limits, image generation, file uploading capabilities, and chat memory. These features, supported by the company’s latest model, GPT-5, will also offer enhanced support for local Indian languages, the company said in a press release.

Samsung launches Galaxy Buds3 FE with Galaxy AI features built-in Samsung has unveiled its latest Fan Edition (FE) wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE. The new model adopts the stem-style design seen across the Galaxy Buds 3 lineup and brings features such as improved active noise cancellation (ANC) and Samsung’s Crystal Clear Call technology, but at a more affordable price point. The earbuds also integrate AI-driven functions, including live translation through Galaxy AI when paired with compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Apple releases iOS 26 public, developer beta Apple has rolled out new beta versions of iOS 26 for developers and public testers, bringing more refinements and features to eligible iPhones. The latest update introduces Adaptive Power Notifications, a new filtering option in Messages, and small UI changes. These features are included in both the seventh developer beta and the fourth public beta, now available for download.

Google Docs gets Gemini-powered text-to-speech feature Google announced in a blog that it has started rolling out a new AI-powered feature in Google Docs. With this update in place, Gemini will turn written documents into spoken audio. According to Google, this will make it easier to listen while multitasking, follow along for better comprehension, or spot mistakes in your writing. The tool offers realistic, natural-sounding voices and lets users adjust playback speed or switch between different voice styles to suit their preferences. Google said that the rollout will be completed by the end of this month. Nvidia cloud gaming to shift on Blackwell-based GPUs

Nvidia has announced an update for its GeForce Now cloud gaming service bringing some notable enhancements. Starting September, the platform will shift to the company’s Blackwell architecture, bringing RTX 5080-class GPUs, support for Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) 4, an expanded library of up to 4,500 games, and new device features including 5K support for LG OLED monitors and 90fps streaming on Steam Deck. Apple might split release of iPhone 18 series between 2026 and 2027 Apple is reportedly planning to stagger the release of iPhone 18 series between 2026 and 2027. According to a South Korean technology-focused news organisation ET News, Apple is likely to split the release of iPhone 18 series models between the second half of 2026 and the first half of 2027 to accommodate the inclusion of its first foldable iPhone.

Microsoft may soon let you stream Xbox games for free with ads Microsoft has hinted that it might be exploring ways for gamers to get access to Xbox cloud gaming in a more affordable manner. Jason Ronald, vice president of Xbox Gaming Devices and Ecosystem at Microsoft, in a recent podcast, said that a number of players use Game Pass Ultimate to access the cloud, which opens up the opportunity for the company to make it more affordable and accessible to players. Grammarly rolls out 8 AI-powered agents in ‘Docs’: Here’s what they do Grammarly has introduced a set of AI-powered agents aimed at supporting both students and professionals in their writing tasks. Moving beyond its roots as a grammar tool, the company is positioning these agents as part of a broader academic and workplace assistant. Eight dedicated agents have been rolled out inside “docs,” Grammarly’s new AI-native writing platform built on Coda technology. According to the company, the agents are designed to guide users through different stages of writing, from the initial draft to the final review.