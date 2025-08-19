Apple might split release of iPhone 18 series between 2026 and 2027: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to stagger the release of iPhone 18 series between 2026 and 2027. According to a South Korean technology-focused news organisation ET News, Apple is likely to split the release of iPhone 18 series models between the second half of 2026 and the first half of 2027 to accommodate the inclusion of its first foldable iPhone.

Apple iPhone 18 series: What to expect

According to ET News, the US consumer electronics maker is planning to release the iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max models in the second half of 2027, alongside its first-ever foldable iPhone. Notably, this leaves out the iPhone 18 base model and the iPhone 18e model, which will likely be released in the first half of 2027.

This year, Apple launched the iPhone 16e in February. Soon after, there were reports that the successor bearing the ‘e’ moniker will launch either with rest of the models in the iPhone 17 series, or may follow the suit for standalone release. Now, it appears that Apple is shifting gears and moving away from its launch cycle practice. With this new strategy in place, Apple might be aiming to make up for the dip of 2 per cent in shipments of its iPhones in the second quarter of 2025, reported CNET. ALSO READ: Redmi 15 5G smartphone with 7000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

iPhone 17 and 18 series: Expected launch timeline September 2025: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air

First half of 2026: iPhone 17e

September 2026: Foldable iPhone, iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max

First half of 2027: iPhone 18 base model and iPhone 18e Notably, Apple has not yet made any official confirmation in this regard hence, readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt. ALSO READ: OpenAI launches ChatGPT Go in India at Rs 399 with GPT-5 support Apple’s first foldable iPhone: What to expect A report from CNBC suggests that Apple’s first foldable iPhone might sport a 7.8-inch inner screen and a 5.5-inch outer display. In comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 features a slightly larger 8-inch internal panel and a 6.5-inch cover screen. The Apple device may measure around 9mm to 9.5mm when folded and between 4.5mm and 4.8mm when unfolded, making it a bit bulkier than Samsung’s Fold 7, which is 8.9mm folded and 4.2mm unfolded.