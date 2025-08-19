Grammarly rolls out 8 AI-powered agents in 'Docs': Here's what they do

Grammarly has introduced a set of AI-powered agents aimed at supporting both students and professionals in their writing tasks. Moving beyond its roots as a grammar tool, the company is positioning these agents as part of a broader academic and workplace assistant. Eight dedicated agents have been rolled out inside “docs,” Grammarly’s new AI-native writing platform built on Coda technology. According to the company, the agents are designed to guide users through different stages of writing, from the initial draft to the final review.

Grammarly AI agents: What’s new

Instead of one general chatbot, Grammarly is introducing focused helpers that can be turned on as needed. When activated, an agent evaluates the document and takes action (for example, searching for citations or flagging likely reader questions) while keeping the writer in control.

The eight agents and what they do: Reader reactions: Predicts what a target reader (professor, manager, client) might take away, question, or misunderstand, and suggests edits.

AI grader: Gives feedback aligned to an uploaded rubric or course information and estimates a grade before submission.

Citation finder: Locates sources that support or challenge claims and auto-formats citations.

Expert review: Provides domain-specific guidance to raise academic or professional quality.

Proofreader: Offers in-line edits to improve clarity and flow while preserving voice.

AI detector: Scores whether text is likely AI- or human-written to support authenticity checks.

Plagiarism checker: Compares writing against large databases and published works to catch overlaps and ensure proper attribution.

Paraphraser: Rewrites to match tone, audience, and style (academic, professional, creative) and supports custom voice. Where will you use Grammarly AI agents The agents live inside “docs,” a new workspace where you can draft, edit, and polish writing. AI Chat is also integrated for brainstorming, summarising, and quick suggestions, so you don’t have to leave the document to iterate.