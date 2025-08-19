Home / Technology / Tech News / Grammarly rolls out 8 AI-powered agents in 'Docs': Here's what they do

Grammarly rolls out 8 AI-powered agents in 'Docs': Here's what they do

Grammarly's eight AI agents debut in its "docs" workspace, providing context-aware support such as citation finding, proofreading, grading, and plagiarism detection

Grammarly AI agents
Grammarly AI agents for Doc
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 5:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Grammarly has introduced a set of AI-powered agents aimed at supporting both students and professionals in their writing tasks. Moving beyond its roots as a grammar tool, the company is positioning these agents as part of a broader academic and workplace assistant. Eight dedicated agents have been rolled out inside “docs,” Grammarly’s new AI-native writing platform built on Coda technology. According to the company, the agents are designed to guide users through different stages of writing, from the initial draft to the final review.

Grammarly AI agents: What’s new

Instead of one general chatbot, Grammarly is introducing focused helpers that can be turned on as needed. When activated, an agent evaluates the document and takes action (for example, searching for citations or flagging likely reader questions) while keeping the writer in control.
 
The eight agents and what they do:
  • Reader reactions: Predicts what a target reader (professor, manager, client) might take away, question, or misunderstand, and suggests edits.
  • AI grader: Gives feedback aligned to an uploaded rubric or course information and estimates a grade before submission.
  • Citation finder: Locates sources that support or challenge claims and auto-formats citations.
  • Expert review: Provides domain-specific guidance to raise academic or professional quality.
  • Proofreader: Offers in-line edits to improve clarity and flow while preserving voice.
  • AI detector: Scores whether text is likely AI- or human-written to support authenticity checks.
  • Plagiarism checker: Compares writing against large databases and published works to catch overlaps and ensure proper attribution.
  • Paraphraser: Rewrites to match tone, audience, and style (academic, professional, creative) and supports custom voice.

Where will you use Grammarly AI agents

The agents live inside “docs,” a new workspace where you can draft, edit, and polish writing. AI Chat is also integrated for brainstorming, summarising, and quick suggestions, so you don’t have to leave the document to iterate.

Grammarly AI agents: Availability

The new agents are already available to users of Grammarly Free and Grammarly Pro, though features like the AI Detector and Plagiarism Checker remain exclusive to Pro subscribers, reported Hindustan Times.
 
Enterprise and Education accounts are expected to gain access later in the year. For now, the tools are restricted to Grammarly Docs, but the company intends to roll them out more widely across the 500,000-plus apps and websites where its service is integrated. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Microsoft may soon let you stream Xbox games for free with ads: Details

Discord to let you try out Fortnite for free through Nvidia GeForce Now

Apple might split release of iPhone 18 series between 2026 and 2027: Report

Google Docs gets 'Audio': Know about Gemini-powered text-to-speech feature

BGMI redeem codes for August 19: Follow guide to win 'Red Football' uniform

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTechnology NewsAI Models

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story