Grammarly rolls out 8 AI-powered agents in 'Docs': Here's what they do

Grammarly AI agents: What’s new
- Reader reactions: Predicts what a target reader (professor, manager, client) might take away, question, or misunderstand, and suggests edits.
- AI grader: Gives feedback aligned to an uploaded rubric or course information and estimates a grade before submission.
- Citation finder: Locates sources that support or challenge claims and auto-formats citations.
- Expert review: Provides domain-specific guidance to raise academic or professional quality.
- Proofreader: Offers in-line edits to improve clarity and flow while preserving voice.
- AI detector: Scores whether text is likely AI- or human-written to support authenticity checks.
- Plagiarism checker: Compares writing against large databases and published works to catch overlaps and ensure proper attribution.
- Paraphraser: Rewrites to match tone, audience, and style (academic, professional, creative) and supports custom voice.
Where will you use Grammarly AI agents
Grammarly AI agents: Availability
