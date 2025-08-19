Microsoft may soon let you stream Xbox games for free with ads: Details

Microsoft has hinted that it might be exploring ways for gamers to get access to Xbox cloud gaming in a more affordable manner. Jason Ronald, vice president of Xbox Gaming Devices and Ecosystem at Microsoft, in a recent podcast, said that a number of players use Game Pass Ultimate to access the cloud, which opens up the opportunity for the company to make it more affordable and accessible to players.

Ronald at the company's official Xbox podcast said: “One of the things we see is there’s a lot of players who use Game Pass Ultimate to access the cloud, whether that’s the primary way they play, or an additional way to play on the go. I think for us, it really opens up the opportunity to make it much more affordable, and make it more accessible to players. Whether that’s going into new regions, or new ways to actually access the [Xbox] cloud.”

Xbox cloud gaming at no cost in exchange for ads There had been rumours in the past regarding Microsoft working on a separate "dedicated" version of Xbox cloud gaming. According to The Verge, Microsoft Gaming Chief Financial Officer Tim Stuart has also earlier hinted that there might be a free version of Xbox cloud gaming in the works which would let gamers stream a game for some time in exchange for viewing ads. The Verge quoted Stuart as saying: "The vision I like to talk about is we have xCloud game streaming, so you can subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate and you can stream hundreds of games to really any endpoint that has a browser experience. For models like Africa, or India, Southeast Asia, maybe places that aren't console-first, you can say, 'hey, do you want to watch 30 seconds of an ad and then get two hours of game streaming?'"