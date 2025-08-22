Home / Technology / Tech News / YouTube Music turns 10; introduces taste match playlists, fan badges, more

YouTube Music marks a decade with taste match playlists, fan badges, comments, and concert updates, which brings music discovery and social interaction closer

YouTube Music celebrates 10 years
YouTube Music is marking its 10th anniversary with a set of new features designed to enhance music discovery and make listening more social. A key highlight is taste match playlists, which blend the overlapping interests of multiple users into a single, daily-updating playlist. The platform is also rolling out notifications for upcoming releases, merchandise drops, and nearby concerts update, while new badges and commenting tools bring stronger community and social networking elements to the app.

YouTube Music 10th anniversary: What’s new

Expanding the Music Catalog
 
According to the YouTube blog, fans have created over four billion music playlists, including 1.8 billion public playlists, making it easy to find the right soundtrack for any moment. Soon, users will also be able to leave comments directly on albums and playlists, keeping the conversation going around the music they love. Additionally, Taste Match playlists make discovering new songs fun and social by connecting users with shared music tastes. These playlists automatically update daily based on the listening habits of everyone who has joined, ensuring fresh recommendations every day. 
 
Discover concerts alerts and more
 
With an exclusive partnership with Bandsintown, Fans can also discover more live experiences, as the update will highlights nearby and upcoming concerts directly while watching artist videos, Shorts, or exploring Official Artist Channels. New notifications keep users updated on upcoming releases, merchandise drops, and event dates. 
 
New badges
 
YouTube Music has introduced new badges that let fans showcase their loyalty, including “First to Watch” and “Top Listener,”. YouTube mentioned that more badges are on the way. In addition, music video watch milestones will highlight official artist videos approaching major view counts such as 100,000, 1 million, or even 1 billion views encouraging fans to help their favorite artists reach these milestones. These updates mark crucial stage for YouTube Music, which aims to bring fans closer to the artists they love and create more interactive ways to celebrate their fandom.
 

