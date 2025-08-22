Google to offer 'Gemini for Home' early access from October: What to expect

Google has introduced a new AI-powered voice assistant called “Gemini for Home,” built specifically for Google Home devices. The company explained that this assistant is powered by the same Gemini models available on smartphones, combining advanced problem-solving with new home-focused features. It offers hands-free assistance and can coordinate complex actions across connected devices. Google also hinted at the possibility of releasing a new smart speaker that will run on Gemini for Home.

Gemini for Home: What is new?

Gemini for Home is replacing the existing Google Assistant on Home devices, bringing AI-powered improvements to everyday use. According to Google, the assistant leverages the advanced reasoning, inference, and search abilities of Gemini, allowing for more natural interactions. Instead of depending on short, rigid commands, users can make longer or layered requests using conversational phrases.

ALSO READ: Google's Password Manager is now available as an app, but only for Android Google has shared examples to highlight Gemini for Home’s capabilities: Ask Gemini to play a song and it will find and play what you’re looking for from across multiple streaming platforms.

Users can issue multiple commands at once, such as “Dim the lights and play songs from the 1990s.”

Natural language support makes it easier to create calendar events, prepare lists, and set timers without fixed command formats.

Just like Gemini, Gemini for Home can deliver answers tailored to users’ specific needs on a variety of topics.

Its generative AI functions extend to creative uses, such as producing personalised bedtime stories for children. In addition, Gemini for Home integrates Gemini Live, Google’s conversational interface. By saying “Hey Google, let’s chat,” users can enter real-time dialogue with the assistant, dive deeper into topics, and receive step-by-step guidance for activities like cooking or troubleshooting.