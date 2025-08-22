Google's Password Manager is now available as an app, but only for Android

Google has rolled out a dedicated Password Manager app on Android, now available through the Play Store. The app acts as a prominent homescreen shortcut, making it easier for users to manage and locate their saved credentials.

The app’s icon features Google’s four-colour key on a white background, simply labelled Passwords. Unlike earlier shortcuts, it now appears in the app grid and device search results, offering full visibility like any standalone app.

A unified hub for credentials

Built into Android and Chrome, Google Password Manager securely stores passwords, passkeys, and network devices. It simplifies sign-ins across websites and apps, reducing the need to memorise or reuse passwords.

Effortless sign-in: Quick and secure access across devices.

Central management: Organise passwords, passkeys, and connected devices in one place.

Effortless sign-in: Quick and secure access across devices.

Central management: Organise passwords, passkeys, and connected devices in one place.

Cross-platform integration: Seamless syncing with Chrome ensures access beyond Android. Material 3 expressive redesign Alongside the app shortcut, Google is rolling out a Material 3 Expressive redesign for Password Manager. Key updates include: A pill-shaped search bar docked at the top with the Password Manager key and profile photo.

Filters for Passwords, Passkeys, and Network devices.

An Add password button styled with Material 3 components.

Rounded card-style containers for each credential.

Dynamic Colour theming, replacing the old blue accents.

The redesign is live with Google Play services version 25.31, bringing a cleaner and more dynamic look.