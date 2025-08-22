Google's Password Manager is now available as an app, but only for Android

A unified hub for credentials
- Effortless sign-in: Quick and secure access across devices.
- Central management: Organise passwords, passkeys, and connected devices in one place.
- Cross-platform integration: Seamless syncing with Chrome ensures access beyond Android.
Material 3 expressive redesign
- A pill-shaped search bar docked at the top with the Password Manager key and profile photo.
- Filters for Passwords, Passkeys, and Network devices.
- An Add password button styled with Material 3 components.
- Rounded card-style containers for each credential.
- Dynamic Colour theming, replacing the old blue accents.
- The redesign is live with Google Play services version 25.31, bringing a cleaner and more dynamic look.
Apple’s native Passwords app
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app