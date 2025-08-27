Tech Wrap Aug 27: Apple Awe dropping, Gemini Nano Banana, Spotify Messages

Apple has confirmed that its annual hardware launch event, themed ‘Awe dropping’ this year, will take place on September 9 at the Steve Jobs Theater, Apple Park, California, US. The company is anticipated to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup, next-generation Apple Watch devices, and the AirPods Pro 3. A new HomePod mini and an upgraded Apple TV 4K could also be part of the announcements. Additionally, Apple may share release details for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26 Tahoe, and other upcoming software versions.

Google has unveiled Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, its latest AI model for image creation and editing, as part of a major update that integrates these tools into the Gemini app. The new model, nicknamed Nano Banana, is designed to deliver consistent results across edits while enabling more advanced editing functions, according to the company. Spotify rolls out Messages to let users share music, podcasts, more via DMs Spotify has launched a new feature called Messages, offering users a built-in space to exchange songs, podcasts, and audiobooks with contacts. The platform says this addition aims to simplify recommendations, foster closer listener connections, and help creators expand their reach through personal sharing. Starting this week, Messages will be rolled out to free and premium users aged 16+ in select regions on mobile.

Google Translate picks features from Duolingo to become your language coach Google Translate is evolving beyond a translation tool into an AI-driven platform that works as both a real-time translator and a personalised language coach. A new update introduces real-time conversation mode with audio and on-screen translation, along with practice sessions tailored to user goals. With these features, Google Translate is positioning itself as a competitor to language learning apps such as Duolingo. WhatsApp for Android tests passkeys for on-device backup encryption: Report WhatsApp is reportedly experimenting with passkey integration to secure on-device backup data on Android. According to WABetainfo, a platform update tracker, this feature will let users lock their device backups with a passkey, ensuring stronger protection for chats and media files. Passkeys offer both enhanced security and simpler authorised access to encrypted data.

YouTube expands 'Hype' to 39 countries YouTube is extending its “hype” feature to additional regions, giving viewers more ways to boost visibility for smaller creators. First launched last year, Hype is now available in 39 countries, including India, the US, UK, Japan, Korea, and Indonesia. The platform said this expansion is intended to give fans a more direct role in supporting emerging creators and helping them grow. OnePlus 15 to debut in 2025, India launch tipped for early 2026: Report Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next flagship, expected to be called the OnePlus 15, towards the end of 2025. A Mint report suggests the device will reach the Indian market in early 2026. Interestingly, the company may bypass the “OnePlus 14” name due to cultural superstitions around the number 14 in Mandarin-speaking markets, making the OnePlus 15 a direct follow-up to this year’s OnePlus 13.

Apple may discontinue these devices after iPhone 17 launch At its ‘Awe Dropping’ event on September 9, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series, refreshed Apple Watch models, and the AirPods Pro 3. Along with the launches, the company may discontinue some older products as part of its annual product cycle refresh. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Thin and light frame, big capacity battery expected Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch the Galaxy S25 FE in September. According to 9to5Google, the fan edition will come with a slimmer, lighter build, a bigger battery, and retain several design aspects from its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 FE.

TCS forms new AI and services transformation unit, Amit Kapur to lead Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, has announced the creation of a new artificial intelligence and services transformation unit, highlighting AI’s growing role in its strategy. Amit Kapur, who currently heads TCS’ UK and Ireland operations, will lead the division globally. Effective September 1, he will take on the role of chief AI and services transformation officer, reporting directly to Aarthi Subramanian, executive director, president, and COO of TCS. Microsoft to probe Israel tech use, condemns protest at Brad Smith's office Microsoft President Brad Smith reaffirmed the company’s commitment to investigating claims that Israel used its technology for targeting in bombings. However, he criticised the actions of protesters who occupied his office, urging the firm to cut ties with Israel.