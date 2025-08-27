Free AI access to students, teachers can build long-term trust: Experts

Sam Altman-led OpenAI earlier this week announced it will give away 5 lakh ChatGPT licenses for free to Indian students and educators for six months as part of its Learning Accelerator programme. In doing so, ChatGPT has joined Google’s large language model (LLM) Gemini, which is also being offered free of cost for a year to Indian students.

Apart from OpenAI and Google, Aravind Srinivas-led Perplexity AI is also offering an year-long subscription to its LLM's pro version to Indian customers of Bharti Airtel.

Although the most obvious driver behind these firms' largesse is access to new data for training their tools and LLMs, experts believe that most companies are not looking at this through that lens alone.

“By giving students powerful tools early, these companies build long-term trust and affinity. A generation that learns, experiments, and creates with their platforms is more likely to stay loyal as they move into professional lives,” said Jaspreet Bindra, co-founder of policy think tank AI&Beyond. For example, OpenAI, which is offering 5 lakh free ChatGPT licences in India for 6 months, is not planning to monetise these users, who will primarily be students and educators, the company’s vice-president of education, Leah Belsky, said recently. ALSO READ: RazorpayX puts artificial intelligence in CFO's corner before market debut The aim, according to Belsky, is to provide them with access to platforms like ChatGPT so that they become more familiar with the tools, she said.

The focus on partnerships with students, teachers, and educational institutions becomes all the more important for companies like OpenAI, given nearly 50 per cent of their overall user base in India comprises people under the age of 24. Most of these users come to the platform to explore new concepts, complete their homework, and learn complex critical lessons, Belsky pointed out. Similarly, Google offers college students an year-long access to Gemini’s latest model to help with their homework, exam preparation, deep research on complex subjects, as well as other aspects, such as audio overviews of their research projects.

Allowing such access to students and teachers is also a way for these companies to integrate themselves into India’s vision of inclusive, technology-enabled education, said Kazim Rizvi, founder of public policy think tank The Dialogue. “The integration of AI into pedagogy has the potential to reduce disparities between urban and rural classrooms by ensuring that even resource-constrained schools can access world-class tools,” Rizvi pointed out. A third aspect is training the upcoming workforce on AI literacy and bringing much-needed diversity of thought into the training of these LLMs, Bindra said. “Tomorrow’s workforce must understand not just how to use AI, but how to engage with it critically and ethically. Free access is an investment in shaping that capability at scale,” he said.