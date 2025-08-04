Instagram restricts live broadcast to accounts with 1000 followers: Details

According to a report by TechCrunch, the message shown to users reads: “We changed requirements to use this feature. Only public accounts with 1,000 followers or more will be able to create live videos.”

The change restricts not only smaller creators with under 1,000 followers but also users with private accounts who previously used Live to connect with a select group of friends or followers.

Why has Instagram made this change?

Meta has not provided an official explanation, but TechCrunch reports that the move may be aimed at improving the overall Live viewing experience. By limiting Live access to users with an established audience, Instagram could be looking to reduce lower-quality streams.

The report also suggests this could be a cost-saving measure. Hosting livestreams is resource-intensive, and Meta may be trying to optimise infrastructure by allowing only creators with larger audiences to use the feature.