YouTube: Here's easiest method to change channel, handle name on mobile, PC

Changing your YouTube channel name and handle does not have to be a tech nightmare. Whether you are on mobile or PC. Here is how to rebrand your channel

You have nailed the edits, polished your thumbnails, and maybe even cracked the monetisation code. But when someone asks, “What’s your channel called?”… you hesitate. That name, or worse, that awkward handle with numbers, was probably something you picked in a rush, and now it sticks out like a sore thumb. Whether it feels outdated, does not match your niche anymore, or just is not you, it might be time for a proper rebrand.
 
On YouTube, changing how people see and find your channel involves two things: your channel name and your handle. The channel name is your brand title – the one viewers spot on your videos and profile. The handle, on the other hand, is your unique identifier (the @name you see in Shorts, tags, and URLs). Both can be changed, and no, you do not need to be a tech wizard to do it. Here is how to update both cleanly, whether you are on your phone or using a PC.

How to change a YouTube channel name on mobile

  • Open the YouTube app on your mobile
  • Tap your Profile Picture
  • Tap the View Channel at the top
  • Next to your name, tap Edit
  • Enter your desired channel name
  • Click on Save

How to change a YouTube channel name on PC

  • Open YouTube on a web browser
  • Click on your profile picture on the top right and then open YouTube Studio.
  • You will see a field that allows you to enter a new name for your channel. Type in the desired new channel name here
  • Click the Publish button to apply the change
Note: You can change your channel name twice within a 14-day period. Changing your name will remove your verification badge. Also, channel name is subjected to availability.

How to change YouTube handle name on mobile

  • Open the YouTube app on your mobile
  • Tap your Profile Picture
  • Tap View Channel
  • Tap Edit
  • Under the Handle section, find your handle
  • To change your handle, tap Edit 
  • Type to change the existing handle
  • If a handle isn’t available, a similar one will be suggested
  • Tap Save to confirm your handle

How to change YouTube handle name on desktop

  • Open YouTube Studio on a web browser
  • Sign in
  • Select Customisation
  • Tap Profile
  • Under Handle, you can view or change your handle
  • Once you’ve filled in the desired name, click Publish
Note: You can change your handle twice within a 14-day period. Also, handle name is subjected to availability.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

