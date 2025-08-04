YouTube: Here's easiest method to change channel, handle name on mobile, PC

You have nailed the edits, polished your thumbnails, and maybe even cracked the monetisation code. But when someone asks, “What’s your channel called?”… you hesitate. That name, or worse, that awkward handle with numbers, was probably something you picked in a rush, and now it sticks out like a sore thumb. Whether it feels outdated, does not match your niche anymore, or just is not you, it might be time for a proper rebrand.

On YouTube , changing how people see and find your channel involves two things: your channel name and your handle. The channel name is your brand title – the one viewers spot on your videos and profile. The handle, on the other hand, is your unique identifier (the @name you see in Shorts, tags, and URLs). Both can be changed, and no, you do not need to be a tech wizard to do it. Here is how to update both cleanly, whether you are on your phone or using a PC.

How to change a YouTube channel name on mobile Open the YouTube app on your mobile

Tap your Profile Picture

Tap the View Channel at the top

Next to your name, tap Edit

Enter your desired channel name

Click on Save ALSO READ: Vivo Y400 5G with 6000mAh battery, 90W charging launched: Price, specs How to change a YouTube channel name on PC Open YouTube on a web browser

Click on your profile picture on the top right and then open YouTube Studio.

You will see a field that allows you to enter a new name for your channel. Type in the desired new channel name here

Click the Publish button to apply the change Note: You can change your channel name twice within a 14-day period. Changing your name will remove your verification badge. Also, channel name is subjected to availability.