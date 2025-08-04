YouTube: Here's easiest method to change channel, handle name on mobile, PC

How to change a YouTube channel name on mobile
- Open the YouTube app on your mobile
- Tap your Profile Picture
- Tap the View Channel at the top
- Next to your name, tap Edit
- Enter your desired channel name
- Click on Save
How to change a YouTube channel name on PC
- Open YouTube on a web browser
- Click on your profile picture on the top right and then open YouTube Studio.
- You will see a field that allows you to enter a new name for your channel. Type in the desired new channel name here
- Click the Publish button to apply the change
How to change YouTube handle name on mobile
- Open the YouTube app on your mobile
- Tap your Profile Picture
- Tap View Channel
- Tap Edit
- Under the Handle section, find your handle
- To change your handle, tap Edit
- Type to change the existing handle
- If a handle isn’t available, a similar one will be suggested
- Tap Save to confirm your handle
How to change YouTube handle name on desktop
- Open YouTube Studio on a web browser
- Sign in
- Select Customisation
- Tap Profile
- Under Handle, you can view or change your handle
- Once you’ve filled in the desired name, click Publish
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app