Tech Wrap Dec 16: Realme Narzo 90, YouTube Create app, Dark Web Report

Realme has introduced the Narzo 90 lineup in the Indian market. The series includes two models — the Narzo 90 and Narzo 90x. The standard Narzo 90 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity D6400 chipset, while the Narzo 90x is powered by the Dimensity D6300 processor. Both smartphones are equipped with a 7,000mAh battery and feature IP65 and IP69 ratings for protection against dust and water.

After Android debut, YouTube Create is now available on iOS. In the iPhone app, YouTube has introduced artificial intelligence-powered video creation tools through which users can edit videos, starting from a Short video of up to 40 seconds on the go. According to the company, the AI tools present in the YouTube Create app can remove background noise from your videos, automatically add captions, and even adjust its speed on-the-go. The YouTube Create app is now available for both Android and iOS users in India.

Google to stop notifying users of personal info leaks on dark web in 2026 Google has confirmed that it will shut down its Dark Web Report feature, which was used to identify whether a user’s personal information appeared on the dark web. In an email sent to users, the company said monitoring for new results will stop on January 15, 2026, and the report along with all associated data will be removed by February 16, 2026. Google said user feedback showed the feature did not provide clear or actionable steps. Zoom brings 'AI Companion' to web, opens access to free users

Zoom has unveiled AI Companion 3.0, an updated version of its AI assistant that extends beyond meetings with a new web interface, agentic search, and workflow tools. The company also announced that select AI Companion features will be available to free Zoom Workplace Basic users, while complete access remains a paid add-on. Free users will get features such as meeting summaries, action items, and meeting insights, subject to usage limits. Threads expands communities to 200+ topics, tests badges for active users Meta’s social networking platform Threads is introducing updates to its communities feature. According to Meta, the platform is expanding its range of topic-based communities and is also testing new badges for active users. The company said the move is intended to make it easier for users to participate in conversations around shared interests.

Apple TV app for Android brings Google Cast support Apple has reportedly released an update for its Apple TV app on Android to add Google Cast support. According to a report by 9To5Google, this update for Android smartphones and tablets addresses one of the biggest limitations of the app since its launch in February. With casting now available, Android users can more easily stream Apple TV content from their phones or tablets to a compatible television. CES 2026: LG to unveil Micro RGB Evo tech for TVs, to rival Sony True RGB LG is preparing to showcase its first flagship RGB television at CES 2026. The TV, named LG Micro RGB evo, will use individual red, green, and blue LEDs as its backlight system. According to LG, this approach allows for more precise control over colour and brightness compared to traditional LCD technology. The Micro RGB evo has already received a CES 2026 Innovation Award and will be publicly displayed in Las Vegas in January.

Apple releases iOS 26.3 dev beta 1 for iPhones Following the public release of iOS 26.2, Apple has now rolled out the first developer beta of iOS 26.3. As reported by MacRumors, the update introduces built-in tools designed to make switching from an iPhone to an Android device easier. Separately, Macworld reports that Apple is testing notification forwarding support for third-party accessories in this beta. Soon, OnePlus to introduce gaming-focused 'Turbo' series OnePlus is reportedly getting ready to launch a new smartphone lineup focused on gaming, called the “Turbo” series. As per a GSMArena report, Li Jie, President of OnePlus China, confirmed the development in a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, stating that the upcoming Turbo devices are aimed at delivering an “unprecedented gaming experience.”

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 5G's India launch likely on January 6 Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 15 5G will launch in India on January 6, 2026, with the Pro and Pro Plus variants expected to arrive later, reported The LiveMint. However, the Chinese smartphone maker has not yet officially confirmed the launch timeline. Notably, ahead of the launch, the company has started teasing the smartphone on its website, offering an early look at the device. While Xiaomi has revealed a few key specifications, most of the details around the Redmi Note 15 remain under wraps for now Amazon's 'Ask This Book' feature gives Kindle users spoiler-free answers

Amazon has rolled out a new AI-driven feature for the Kindle app on iOS that allows readers to ask questions about the book they are currently reading and receive spoiler-free answers. The company has clarified that authors and publishers do not have the ability to opt out of this feature for their books. OPPO Reno 15c unveiled, may arrive in India as Reno 15 OPPO is reportedly preparing to expand its Reno lineup in India with the upcoming Reno 15 smartphone. The company has already launched the Reno 15c in China, and according to a 91Mobiles report, this device is expected to be rebranded as the OPPO Reno 15 for the Indian market. The launch of the Reno 15c offers insight into what Indian users can expect from the Reno 15.

Apple AirPods Max 2 may bring lighter build, H2 chip Apple is reportedly working on a refresh of the AirPods Max that could arrive in the coming years. According to a report by MacRumors, the next-generation AirPods Max are expected to feature a lighter design and could finally bring several AirPods Pro-style features, including Adaptive Audio, Personalised Volume and Conversation Awareness, enabled by a newer H2 chip. Apple may also introduce new colour options and a redesigned carrying case with the update. Soon, you can personalise Google Discover feed using text prompts: Report Google is reportedly testing a new experimental Discover feature called “Tailor your feed.” According to 9To5Google, the tool allows users to customise their Discover feed using simple, natural language prompts. Users can specify the type of topics, formats, or tone they want, as well as what they wish to avoid, giving them more control over recommendations. Previously, Discover relied largely on user activity such as searches, reading history, and “Not interested” feedback.