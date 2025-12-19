PUBG maker Krafton leads South Korean trio in $666 million India tech bet

Gaming giant Krafton will lead a new $666 million investment fund in Asia, partnering ‍with South Korean ​peers Naver and Mirae Asset to diversify beyond gaming into a wider pool of tech startups, primarily in India.

The fund's launch underscores South Korea's deepening economic footprint in the South Asian nation. Cumulative foreign direct investment from ​South Korea reached roughly $6.8 billion by mid-2025 in India, according to government data, as Seoul seeks to diversify supply chains and consumer market exposure away from China.

The "Unicorn Growth Fund" marks the first major joint venture between the three South Korean majors in India, where Krafton is best known for its mobile hit Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).