Home / Technology / Tech News / PUBG maker Krafton leads South Korean trio in $666 million India tech bet

PUBG maker Krafton leads South Korean trio in $666 million India tech bet

Cumulative foreign direct investment from ​South Korea reached roughly $6.8 billion by mid-2025 in India

PUBG Mobile 4.0 update (Image: Krafton)
BGMI, which currently boasts ‍over 240 million downloads, has faced a temporary ban in recent years over data security concerns. (Image: Krafton)
Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 1:34 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Gaming giant Krafton will lead a new $666 million investment fund in Asia, partnering ‍with South Korean ​peers Naver and Mirae Asset to diversify beyond gaming into a wider pool of tech startups, primarily in India.

The fund's launch underscores South Korea's deepening economic footprint in the South Asian nation. Cumulative foreign direct investment from ​South Korea reached roughly $6.8 billion by mid-2025 in India, according to government data, as Seoul seeks to diversify supply chains and consumer market exposure away from China.

The "Unicorn Growth Fund" marks the first major joint venture between the three South Korean majors in India, where Krafton is best known for its mobile hit Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

The fund, which will be managed by Mirae Asset Venture India, expects to begin operations in January 2026 with an initial pool of over $333 million before scaling ‌to its total target, Krafton said ​on Friday.

Krafton has separately invested more than $200 million so far in India, including in its gaming sector, which is often riddled with regulatory volatility.

BGMI, which currently boasts ‍over 240 million downloads, has faced a temporary ban in recent years over data security concerns.

It ‍was launched ‌in India following ​New Delhi's 2020 ban of ‍Krafton's popular game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), citing concerns about data sharing ‍with ‍China.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sony PlayStation announces holiday sale with deals on consoles, games, more

Realme 16 Pro series set to launch in India on January 6: What to expect

Google's upgrade program lets you get new Pixel every year: How it works

Krafton releases BGMI redeem codes on Dec 19: How to unlock in-game rewards

Google Gemini rolls out draw-to-edit images and AI video checks: What's new

Topics :PUBGSouth Koreagaming industry

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story