Sony PlayStation announces holiday sale with deals on consoles, games, more

Sony’s PlayStation India has announced year-end holiday sale, offering discounts on a range of PS5 accessories and select PS5 and PS4 game titles. The sale will begin on December 23 and continue until January 5, 2026. According to Sony India, participating online platforms and physical retail stores will offer discounts of up to 60 per cent during this period.

PlayStation India Holiday sale: Availability

Start date: December 23, 2025

End date: January 5, 2026

Online platforms: Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto

Offline stores: Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Sony Center, and select retailers

PlayStation India Holiday sale: Discounts on consoles and accessories PlayStation VR2 Price: Rs 44,999

Discount: Rs 10,000

Price during sale: Rs 34,999 PlayStation Portal Price: Rs 18,990

Discount: Rs 2,000

Price during sale: Rs 16,990 Pulse Elite Wireless headset Price: Rs 12,990

Discount: Rs 2,000

Price during sale: Rs 10,990 Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds Price: Rs 18,990

Discount: Rs 9,000

Price during sale: Rs 9,990 DualSense Controller (White, Black, Red, Ice Blue, Grey Camo) Price: Rs 6,390

Discount: Rs 1,500

Price during sale: Rs 4,890 DualSense Controller (MET Blue, MET Red, Silver, CHRM Teal, CHRM Pearl, CHRM Indigo) Price: Rs 6,849

Discount: Rs 1,500

Price during sale: Rs 5,349 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller Price: Rs 18,990

Discount: Rs 3,000

Price during sale: Rs 15,990 ALSO READ: Krafton releases BGMI redeem codes on Dec 19: How to unlock in-game rewards