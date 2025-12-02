Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech Wrap Dec 2: Vivo X300 series, Galaxy Z TriFold, Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2

Tech Wrap Dec 2: Vivo X300 series, Galaxy Z TriFold, Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2

Vivo X300 series launched. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold unveiled. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 AI glasses in India. BenQ home projector launched. OPPO A6x 5G launched. OnePlus Rise as One' event.

Tech Wrap December 2
Tech Wrap December 2
BS Tech New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 8:03 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Vivo X300 series with Zeiss cameras, OriginOS 6 launched
 
China’s Vivo has introduced its flagship X300 series in India, which includes the X300 and X300 Pro. Both devices run on MediaTek’s top-tier Dimensity 9500 processor and come equipped with camera systems developed in partnership with German optics maker Zeiss. The series also marks the arrival of Android 16-based OriginOS 6 on Vivo phones in India, officially taking the place of FunTouchOS.
 
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold with 10-inch dual-folding display unveiled
 
Samsung has showcased its first tri-folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold. Featuring a three-panel setup with an inward-folding design, the phone unfolds into a 10-inch tablet-like display. It is powered by Qualcomm’s previous flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The device includes a 200MP main camera, a 5600mAh battery, and carries an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.
   
Meta has announced the availability of its Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI glasses in India. First revealed globally in September alongside the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, this updated second-generation model brings improvements such as enhanced video recording, longer battery life, and a wider range of design choices compared to the original Ray-Ban Meta glasses.
   
Taiwan-based electronics maker BenQ has rolled out new 4K home projectors in India under the BenQ TK705i series. The lineup consists of two models – TK705i and TK705STi. As per the company, both projectors are designed for compact spaces like bedrooms and living rooms. They offer 4K UHD resolution, 3,000 ANSI lumens brightness, and come equipped with a 16W speaker system.
   
OPPO has introduced the A6x 5G in India, expanding its A-series portfolio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and features a 6,500mAh battery. Priced from Rs 12,499, it includes a 6.75-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Here is a detailed breakdown of its pricing, features, and availability.
   
OnePlus has announced its ‘Rise as One’ event for December 17 in Bengaluru, India. The company will unveil the OnePlus 15R smartphone and the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Android tablet. Community members are invited to attend the in-person launch, with event passes now available on Bookmyshow. According to the platform, the pass grants access to demo zones for hands-on experience, along with complimentary food and beverages.
   
Google will host “The Android Show XR Edition” on December 8, where it will showcase its XR glasses and headsets. The event will provide an in-depth look at the company’s extended reality developments. Previously, Google had previewed its XR glasses multiple times, including a demo at the Google I/O 2025 event held in May 2025.
   
OnePlus is preparing to introduce the OnePlus Pad Go 2 in India on December 17. Ahead of the announcement, the tablet has reportedly appeared on the US FCC and Geekbench databases, revealing details that the company has not yet confirmed. The tablet will launch alongside the OnePlus 15R, which is expected to be a rebranded version of the China-only OnePlus Ace 6T.
   
The Vivo X300 Pro carries forward the X-series legacy with a camera system that remains among the best you can buy. It’s not just about capturing vibrant, social-ready shots, the X300 Pro often delivers results that genuinely edge into camera-like territory, especially with its versatile zoom performance and reliable colour science.
 
  Apple Inc. artificial intelligence head John Giannandrea is stepping down from the role, capping a tumultuous tenure that included a fumbled entry into generative AI.
Giannandrea is exiting his job as senior vice president of machine learning and AI strategy and will leave the company entirely in the spring after a transitional period, Apple said in a statement Monday.
 
  Samsung Electronics Co. unveiled its first so-called trifold smartphone, flaunting its engineering prowess in foldable devices even as the broader category has yet to catch on with mainstream consumers. The handset, called the Galaxy Z TriFold, is part of a small subset of folding phones that have two hinges, allowing them to transform into larger, tablet-sized devices. Samsung is initially launching it in South Korea on Dec. 12 with a price of 3.59 million won (about $2,450). 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AI's impact could worsen gaps between world's rich and poor: UN report

OnePlus Pad Go 2 to be launched on December 17: MediaTek chip, 5G expected

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 AI glasses now available in India: Check price, features

Google schedules Android Show XR Edition for December 8: What to expect

Vivo X300 series India launch on December 2: Where to watch, what to expect

Topics :VivoTech NewsLatest Technology NewsTechnology NewsSamsung Galaxy smartphones

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story