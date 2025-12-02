Tech Wrap Dec 2: Vivo X300 series, Galaxy Z TriFold, Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2

China’s Vivo has introduced its flagship X300 series in India, which includes the X300 and X300 Pro. Both devices run on MediaTek’s top-tier Dimensity 9500 processor and come equipped with camera systems developed in partnership with German optics maker Zeiss. The series also marks the arrival of Android 16-based OriginOS 6 on Vivo phones in India, officially taking the place of FunTouchOS.

Samsung has showcased its first tri-folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold. Featuring a three-panel setup with an inward-folding design, the phone unfolds into a 10-inch tablet-like display. It is powered by Qualcomm’s previous flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The device includes a 200MP main camera, a 5600mAh battery, and carries an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 AI glasses now available in India Meta has announced the availability of its Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI glasses in India. First revealed globally in September alongside the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, this updated second-generation model brings improvements such as enhanced video recording, longer battery life, and a wider range of design choices compared to the original Ray-Ban Meta glasses. BenQ launches TK705i, TK705STi 4K home projectors with Google TV in India Taiwan-based electronics maker BenQ has rolled out new 4K home projectors in India under the BenQ TK705i series. The lineup consists of two models – TK705i and TK705STi. As per the company, both projectors are designed for compact spaces like bedrooms and living rooms. They offer 4K UHD resolution, 3,000 ANSI lumens brightness, and come equipped with a 16W speaker system.

OPPO A6x 5G launches at Rs 12,499 with 6500mAh battery and 120Hz display OPPO has introduced the A6x 5G in India, expanding its A-series portfolio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and features a 6,500mAh battery. Priced from Rs 12,499, it includes a 6.75-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Here is a detailed breakdown of its pricing, features, and availability. OnePlus invites community to 15R, Pad Go 2 launch in Bengaluru on Dec 17 OnePlus has announced its ‘Rise as One’ event for December 17 in Bengaluru, India. The company will unveil the OnePlus 15R smartphone and the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Android tablet. Community members are invited to attend the in-person launch, with event passes now available on Bookmyshow. According to the platform, the pass grants access to demo zones for hands-on experience, along with complimentary food and beverages.

Google schedules Android Show XR Edition for December 8 Google will host “The Android Show XR Edition” on December 8, where it will showcase its XR glasses and headsets. The event will provide an in-depth look at the company’s extended reality developments. Previously, Google had previewed its XR glasses multiple times, including a demo at the Google I/O 2025 event held in May 2025. OnePlus Pad Go 2 to be launched on December 17: MediaTek chip, 5G expected OnePlus is preparing to introduce the OnePlus Pad Go 2 in India on December 17. Ahead of the announcement, the tablet has reportedly appeared on the US FCC and Geekbench databases, revealing details that the company has not yet confirmed. The tablet will launch alongside the OnePlus 15R, which is expected to be a rebranded version of the China-only OnePlus Ace 6T.

Vivo X300 Pro review: Refined imaging and new UI in a familiar package The Vivo X300 Pro carries forward the X-series legacy with a camera system that remains among the best you can buy. It’s not just about capturing vibrant, social-ready shots, the X300 Pro often delivers results that genuinely edge into camera-like territory, especially with its versatile zoom performance and reliable colour science. Apple's AI head John Giannandrea to leave in spring after chaotic stint Apple Inc. artificial intelligence head John Giannandrea is stepping down from the role, capping a tumultuous tenure that included a fumbled entry into generative AI.