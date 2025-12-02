Tech Wrap Dec 2: Vivo X300 series, Galaxy Z TriFold, Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2
Vivo X300 series launched. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold unveiled. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 AI glasses in India. BenQ home projector launched. OPPO A6x 5G launched. OnePlus Rise as One' event.BS Tech New Delhi
China’s Vivo has introduced its flagship X300 series in India, which includes the X300 and X300 Pro. Both devices run on MediaTek’s top-tier Dimensity 9500 processor and come equipped with camera systems developed in partnership with German optics maker Zeiss. The series also marks the arrival of Android 16-based OriginOS 6 on Vivo phones in India, officially taking the place of FunTouchOS.
Samsung has showcased its first tri-folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold. Featuring a three-panel setup with an inward-folding design, the phone unfolds into a 10-inch tablet-like display. It is powered by Qualcomm’s previous flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The device includes a 200MP main camera, a 5600mAh battery, and carries an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.
Meta has announced the availability of its Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI glasses in India. First revealed globally in September alongside the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, this updated second-generation model brings improvements such as enhanced video recording, longer battery life, and a wider range of design choices compared to the original Ray-Ban Meta glasses.
Taiwan-based electronics maker BenQ has rolled out new 4K home projectors in India under the BenQ TK705i series. The lineup consists of two models – TK705i and TK705STi. As per the company, both projectors are designed for compact spaces like bedrooms and living rooms. They offer 4K UHD resolution, 3,000 ANSI lumens brightness, and come equipped with a 16W speaker system.
OPPO has introduced the A6x 5G in India, expanding its A-series portfolio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and features a 6,500mAh battery. Priced from Rs 12,499, it includes a 6.75-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Here is a detailed breakdown of its pricing, features, and availability.
OnePlus has announced its ‘Rise as One’ event for December 17 in Bengaluru, India. The company will unveil the OnePlus 15R smartphone and the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Android tablet. Community members are invited to attend the in-person launch, with event passes now available on Bookmyshow. According to the platform, the pass grants access to demo zones for hands-on experience, along with complimentary food and beverages.
Google will host “The Android Show XR Edition” on December 8, where it will showcase its XR glasses and headsets. The event will provide an in-depth look at the company’s extended reality developments. Previously, Google had previewed its XR glasses multiple times, including a demo at the Google I/O 2025 event held in May 2025.
OnePlus is preparing to introduce the OnePlus Pad Go 2 in India on December 17. Ahead of the announcement, the tablet has reportedly appeared on the US FCC and Geekbench databases, revealing details that the company has not yet confirmed. The tablet will launch alongside the OnePlus 15R, which is expected to be a rebranded version of the China-only OnePlus Ace 6T.
The Vivo X300 Pro carries forward the X-series legacy with a camera system that remains among the best you can buy. It’s not just about capturing vibrant, social-ready shots, the X300 Pro often delivers results that genuinely edge into camera-like territory, especially with its versatile zoom performance and reliable colour science.
Apple Inc. artificial intelligence head John Giannandrea is stepping down from the role, capping a tumultuous tenure that included a fumbled entry into generative AI.
Giannandrea is exiting his job as senior vice president of machine learning and AI strategy and will leave the company entirely in the spring after a transitional period, Apple said in a statement Monday.
Samsung Electronics Co. unveiled its first so-called trifold smartphone, flaunting its engineering prowess in foldable devices even as the broader category has yet to catch on with mainstream consumers. The handset, called the Galaxy Z TriFold, is part of a small subset of folding phones that have two hinges, allowing them to transform into larger, tablet-sized devices. Samsung is initially launching it in South Korea on Dec. 12 with a price of 3.59 million won (about $2,450).
