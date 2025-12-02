OnePlus Pad Go 2 to be launched on December 17: MediaTek chip, 5G expected

The upcoming OnePlus Pad Go 2 has been confirmed to come with the company's self-developed Open Canvas. As per OnePlus, Open Canvas is widely seen as one of the best ways to multitask on a large display.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 appeared on both Geekbench and the FCC website with the codename OnePlus OPD2504. As per the listings, the tablet will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. According to a report by the Mint, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 will run OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. The tablet will likely sport a single camera on the back.