OnePlus Pad Go 2 to be launched on December 17: MediaTek chip, 5G expected

OnePlus will launch the Pad Go 2 in India on December 17, alongside the OnePlus 15R smartphone. The Android tablet has been confirmed to come with a 12.1-inch 2.8K display with support for a stylus

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 12:33 PM IST
OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus Pad Go 2 in India on December 17. Ahead of the launch, the device has reportedly surfaced on the US FCC and Geekbench websites, revealing details that it has not disclosed so far. The Android tablet will launch together with the OnePlus 15R, which is expected to be a rebranded model based on the China-exclusive OnePlus Ace 6T smartphone.  Here’s what consumers can expect from the upcoming tablet. 
OnePlus Pad Go 2: What to expect

OnePlus has confirmed that the Pad Go 2 will sport a 12.1-inch 2.8K display with support for a stylus, named Stylo. The display will feature 284 pixels-per-inch (PPI) density, a peak brightness of 900 nits, support for Dolby Vision, and TUV Rheinland Smart Care 4.0 certification for low blue light emission. The company has also confirmed that the tablet will support 5G network, and disclosed 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, in Shadow Black and a Purple colour option.
 
The upcoming OnePlus Pad Go 2 has been confirmed to come with the company's self-developed Open Canvas. As per OnePlus, Open Canvas is widely seen as one of the best ways to multitask on a large display. 
 
The OnePlus Pad Go 2 appeared on both Geekbench and the FCC website with the codename OnePlus OPD2504. As per the listings, the tablet will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. According to a report by the Mint, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 will run OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. The tablet will likely sport a single camera on the back. 

OnePlus Pad Go 2: Expected specifications

  • Display: 12.1-inch 2.8K, 900 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • OS: Android 16-based OxygenOS 16
  • Colour: Shadow Black, Purple

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

