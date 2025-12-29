CES 2026: LG to unveil CLOiD, its home robot built to handle daily chores

LG is set to unveil a new home robot called CLOiD at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. According to the company, CLOiD is designed to function as an in-home assistant capable of handling a range of household tasks. The robot features two articulated arms with five individually controlled fingers per hand and runs on LG’s “Affectionate Intelligence” platform, which is designed to help it handle everyday chores.

LG CLOiD will be showcased for the first time at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, which runs from January 6 to 9.

LG CLOiD: What it does

LG says CLOiD is built for indoor use and designed to operate in typical home environments. The robot features two articulated arms, each with seven degrees of freedom, along with five individually controlled fingers per hand. This setup allows it to perform tasks that require precision and fine motor control, rather than just basic movement or navigation.

ALSO READ: CES 2026: Samsung unveils new Q-series soundbars, Music Studio speakers At the centre of the system is a head-mounted processing unit that houses the robot’s main chipset. This is paired with a display, speakers, cameras and multiple sensors that enable interaction, environmental awareness and navigation. According to LG, this combination allows CLOiD to move naturally through a home, recognise its surroundings and interact with users in a more intuitive way. The robot runs on what LG calls its “Affectionate Intelligence” platform, which is designed to help the system learn from repeated interactions and adapt its responses over time. The company says this will allow CLOiD to offer more personalised assistance as it becomes familiar with a user’s routines and preferences. LG also says the robot can understand voice commands and respond in a conversational manner.