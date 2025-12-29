Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege back online after outage: Here's what happened

Ubisoft has confirmed the restoration of Rainbow Six Siege servers worldwide following a backend security breach. The company said that players who logged in during the disruption may temporarily lose access to some of their owned items, and the in-game marketplace will remain offline until further notice as investigations continue. Players who did not log in during this period will not see any changes to their inventory.

According to a report by The Verge, hackers managed to gain extensive control over the game and its marketplace, allowing them to ban or reinstate players, push custom messages through the ban system, unlock all in-game items, and distribute 2 billion R6 Credits and Renown to all users.