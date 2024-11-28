Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Xiaomi unveils Qualcomm SD 8 series-powered Redmi K80 series: Details here

The Redmi K80 series includes two models: the Pro model powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, and the non-Pro model featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 2:41 PM IST
Chinese electronics brand Xiaomi has launched the new Redmi K80 series smartphones in its home country. The series consists of two models: the Redmi K80 and the Redmi K80 Pro. The Pro model is the more premium option, featuring the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, while the base model is powered by the previous year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.
 
Redmi K80 series: Details
 
Both smartphones in the Redmi K80 series come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, offering a 2K resolution. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3200 nits, along with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR support for compatible content.
For photography, both devices feature a 50MP primary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). However, the Pro model has an additional 32MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP telephoto lens, also with OIS support. The base model is equipped with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. Both smartphones come with a 20MP front camera for selfies.

In terms of battery capacity, the base model features a larger 6550mAh battery, while the Pro model has a 6000mAh battery. The Pro model also supports faster charging, with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, whereas the standard model supports 90W wired charging.
 
Other features include IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance on both smartphones. Both models run on the Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0 interface out of the box.
 
Redmi K80 Pro: Specifications
  • Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 2K resolution, 3200 peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 1TB
  • Rear camera: 50MP main (OIS) + 32MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (OIS)
  • Front camera: 20MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 120W wired, 50W wireless
  • OS: Android 15 based Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0
Redmi K80: Specifications
  • Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 2K resolution, 3200 peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 1TB
  • Rear camera: 50MP main (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 20MP
  • Battery: 6550mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired
  • OS: Android 15 based Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0
First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

