Xiaomi unveils Qualcomm SD 8 series-powered Redmi K80 series: Details here

Chinese electronics brand Xiaomi has launched the new Redmi K80 series smartphones in its home country. The series consists of two models: the Redmi K80 and the Redmi K80 Pro. The Pro model is the more premium option, featuring the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, while the base model is powered by the previous year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

Redmi K80 series: Details

Both smartphones in the Redmi K80 series come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, offering a 2K resolution. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3200 nits, along with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR support for compatible content.

For photography, both devices feature a 50MP primary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). However, the Pro model has an additional 32MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP telephoto lens, also with OIS support. The base model is equipped with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. Both smartphones come with a 20MP front camera for selfies.

In terms of battery capacity, the base model features a larger 6550mAh battery, while the Pro model has a 6000mAh battery. The Pro model also supports faster charging, with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, whereas the standard model supports 90W wired charging.

Other features include IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance on both smartphones. Both models run on the Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0 interface out of the box.

Redmi K80 Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 2K resolution, 3200 peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM: Up to 16GB

Storage: Up to 1TB

Rear camera: 50MP main (OIS) + 32MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (OIS)

Front camera: 20MP

Battery: 6000mAh

Charging: 120W wired, 50W wireless

OS: Android 15 based Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0

Redmi K80: Specifications