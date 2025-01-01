Tech wrap Jan 1: WhatsApp Pay, Flipkart sale, Samsung Galaxy S25 series

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has removed the restriction on the number of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) users that WhatsApp Pay can onboard. This update allows WhatsApp Pay to provide its UPI-based payment services to all users in India. Previously, the rollout of the service was phased, with a maximum limit of 100 million users.

Flipkart has started 2025 with the "Big Bachat Days" sale, featuring deals on smartphones. The sale begins on January 1 and includes bank discounts, coupon offers, and no-cost EMI plans for devices from Apple, Google, Samsung, and others. The offers will remain available until January 5.

Samsung is reportedly set to deepen its integration of Google’s Gemini AI within the Galaxy series through its new Android 15-based One UI 7 interface. According to Android Authority, the new interface may incorporate Gemini’s conversational mode, Gemini Live, into the lock screen via the Now Bar feature.

The next-generation OnePlus Watch is expected to include advanced health monitoring capabilities. According to Android Authority, OnePlus plans to add Electrocardiogram (ECG), skin temperature tracking, and other features. The report also hints at a possible "OnePlus Watch 3 Pro" being in development.

Apple is steadily enhancing iPhones with new features through regular iOS updates, such as Apple Intelligence functions for eligible devices. This trend is anticipated to continue with updates planned for 2025.

A report from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) highlights that WhatsApp, Telegram, and Instagram remain the primary platforms targeted by cybercriminals. In the first quarter of 2024, there were 43,797 reported cases of fraud on WhatsApp, 22,680 on Telegram, and 19,800 on Instagram.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) concluded 2024 on a high note with the successful launch of the SpaDex mission. This mission marked India’s first attempt at demonstrating space docking technology, allowing two satellites to dock and undock in orbit. If successful, India will join the ranks of the US, China, and Russia as nations with space docking capabilities.