Tech Wrap Jan 19: Lava Blaze Duo 3, Gemini's Answer now tool, WhatsApp web

Indian smartphone brand Lava has launched Blaze Duo 3 smartphone, featuring a dual-screen design. The phone features a secondary AMOLED display on the rear alongside a full-size AMOLED panel on the front. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chip and packs a 5000mAh battery.

Google has rolled out a new “Answer now” option in the Gemini app, giving users a way to get responses without waiting for the system’s full reasoning process to complete. The option appears next to the loading indicator when users select its Pro or Thinking models, allowing them to bypass the longer response generation step and receive an answer almost immediately. The option does not show up when using the Fast model.

Soon, WhatsApp Web may support group calling for up to 32 users WhatsApp is reportedly testing new features that could let users make voice and video calls within their group chats directly from the web client. According to WABetaInfo, the company is working to improve its calling functionality to ensure that all group members can participate, regardless of the device they are using. The company reportedly experimented with the same feature back in April last year, but it was not rolled out as support for group calls on the web version was still in an early stage. Now, as per WABetaInfo, it is being tested again.

Forza Horizon 6 reportedly releasing on May 19 with 550 real-world cars Forza Horizon 6 is reportedly scheduled for release on May 19, 2026, featuring more than 550 real-world cars. According to a report by IGN India, an X (formerly Twitter) user shared a screenshot of an ad for the upcoming game that appeared in the Forza Horizon 5 game, released in 2021. As per the screenshot, the consumers who pre-order the game will receive early access of up to four days, starting May 15. This suggests that the game will be launched widely on May 19. iOS 26.3: Apple tests App Store ad design that blend into search results

Apple is reportedly testing a new design for sponsored results in App Store search on iPhone, which makes ads look more like regular search results. According to a report by 9To5Mac, some users running beta versions of iOS 26.3 are seeing that the blue background normally used to highlight search ads has been removed. iPhone 18 Pro: Revamped Face ID to variable aperture camera Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, expected to launch in September 2026, could bring some of the biggest hardware changes to the iPhone in years. According to a video posted by YouTuber Jon Prosser on his channel Front Page Tech, Apple is testing under-display Face ID, a redesigned Dynamic Island, a variable-aperture camera, satellite-based 5G support, and new in-house chips.

OpenAI to test ads in ChatGPT: Who will see them, where they appear OpenAI has confirmed that it will begin testing ads inside ChatGPT in the coming weeks. The company said the test will roll out gradually and will not affect users on Plus, Pro, Business, or Enterprise subscriptions, which will remain ad-free. The only users seeing ads will be free users and Go plan subscribers, which has also been expanded to around 170 countries. Ads in ChatGPT will be initially tested only in the US, and may later expand to more regions. Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus: Qi2 charging, brighter displays expected

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 series in February. The specifications of the anticipated Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus models in the series have reportedly surfaced on the web. According to a report by Gizbot, both these models will sport LTPO M14 AMOLED displays of 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the report stated that both these smartphones are expected to be powered by either Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2600, depending on the region. Sony PS5 Pro to get PSSR upscaling tech upgrade by March Sony is likely to release PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) 2.0 for PlayStation 5 Pro by March 2026. According to a report by IGN India, the aforementioned upscaling technology for PlayStation 5 Pro is on its way and will implement features comparable to AMD FSR 4 (FidelityFX Super Resolution 4) on the PS5 Pro. FSR 4 uses machine learning to enhance image quality while reducing GPU load. By rendering games at lower internal resolutions and upscaling them, it allows higher frame rates without lowering the display resolution, a functionality expected to be mirrored in PSSR 2.0.