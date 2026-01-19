Forza Horizon 6 reportedly releasing on May 19 with 550 real-world cars

Forza Horizon 6 is reportedly scheduled for release on May 19, 2026, featuring more than 550 real-world cars. According to a report by IGN India, an X (formerly Twitter) user shared a screenshot of an ad for the upcoming game that appeared in the Forza Horizon 5 game, released in 2021. As per the screenshot, the consumers who pre-order the game will receive early access of up to four days, starting May 15. This suggests that the game will be launched widely on May 19.

Forza Horizon 6: What to expect

The upcoming Forza Horizon 6 was first announced back in September, 2025. However, not much was revealed about the game back then, except for the fact that it will be based in Japan. Now, with the screenshot of this ad in the picture, it appears that consumers can expect to see more than 550 real-world cars in the game. For context, as per the official website, Forza Horizon 5 currently features more than 900 cars.

As per the report, the players who pre-order the game will get a “pre-tuned and exclusive Ferrari J50.” Those who pre-order the premium edition of Forza Horizon 6 may receive these perks: Early access of up to four days before the release

VIP membership

Welcome pack

Time Attack car pack

Car pass

Italian Passion car pack (to be made available post-launch)

2 Premium expansions (to be made available post-launch) As per the developer of Forza Horizon 6, Playground Games, the game will be released for Xbox Series X and S consoles and PC. It will be included with Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass at launch. PlayStation 5 users may have to wait a bit as the game will be made available there post-launch.