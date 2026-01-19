Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus: Qi2 charging, brighter displays expected

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 series in February . The specifications of the anticipated Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus models in the series have reportedly surfaced on the web. According to a report by Gizbot, both these models will sport LTPO M14 AMOLED displays of 120Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, the report stated that both these smartphones are expected to be powered by either Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2600, depending on the region.

Earlier, 9To5Google reported that Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 series on February 26 in select countries, with sales commencing from March 11.

ALSO READ: Google's Gemini app gets 'Answer now' option: What is it and how it works Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus: What to expect According to the Gizbot report, the Samsung Galaxy S26 may sport a 6.3-inch flat LTPO M14 AMOLED panel of an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S26 Plus is expected to sport a larger 6.7-inch flat LTPO M14 AMOLED screen, also supporting an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. Both phones are likely to have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, along with glass protection on the front and back, and an aluminium frame.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus are expected to use either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Samsung’s Exynos 2600 chipset, depending on the market. The report notes that the Qualcomm Snapdragon chip in Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus may remain limited to China and the US only. Both models are also likely to ship with 12GB RAM and run Android 16-based Samsung’s One UI 8.5. On the camera side, the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus are expected to share a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom with optical image stabilisation (OIS). This set-up is comparable to the current generation models, except for the telephoto – 10MP on the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus.

Battery capacities are reported to get a bump this year, with the Galaxy S26 likely getting a 4,300mAh unit and the Galaxy S26 Plus expected to pack a larger 4,900mAh battery. Charging speeds are expected to improve, too, with the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus going with 25W wireless charging. Both models are likely to offer Qi2 wireless charging support and a USB 3.2 port. ALSO READ: OpenAI to test ads in ChatGPT: Who will see them, where they appear, more Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: What to expect The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is also expected to sport an M14 display for a brighter screen and improved efficiency. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy.

Camera hardware is likely to remain mostly unchanged from current generation models, featuring a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera. The only notable change could be a higher-resolution 3x telephoto camera, reportedly moving from 10MP to 12MP. Another change could be in the design of the camera module. It is expected to sport a refreshed rear camera design that replaces individual rings with a pill-shaped module. It is likely to retain the 5,000mAh battery seen in its predecessor. Wireless charging could increase to 25W via Qi2-compatible first-party accessories, up from 15W on the S25 Ultra, while wired charging may reach 60W.