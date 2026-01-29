Tech Wrap Jan 29: Redmi Note 15 Pro series, Realme P4 Power, Google Chrome

Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi Note 15 Pro series in India, which includes the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G models. The two smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra and Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processors, respectively. Both devices feature a 200MP MasterPixel camera with HDR support. Xiaomi said the series is built using its “Redmi Titan structure” for improved durability. Other features include support for Google Gemini, Circle to Search with Google, Xiaomi Offline Communication, and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Realme P4 Power with 10001mAh battery launched, Buds Clip tags along Realme expanded its India lineup on January 29 with the launch of the Realme P4 Power smartphone, alongside the Realme Buds Clip wireless earbuds and the Realme TechLife 45W Cabled Power Bank. The Realme P4 Power is equipped with a 10,001mAh battery and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset. The smartphone will go on sale starting February 5 and will be available in TransSilver, TransOrange, and TransBlue colour options. Google rolls out update for Gemini in Chrome: Side panel, Nano Banana, more Google has rolled out a new set of updates for Gemini in Chrome across macOS, Windows, and Chromebook Plus devices. The update adds a redesigned side panel, stronger integration with Google apps, image editing tools, and expanded automation options. According to Google, the changes are powered by its Gemini 3 model and are intended to help users manage multiple tasks and workflows more efficiently while browsing.

Airtel offers Adobe Express Premium subscription for free Airtel has announced a partnership with Adobe to offer its customers free access to Adobe Express Premium for one year. As per the company, the offer is available to Airtel users across India, allowing them to use the Premium version of the app, which usually costs around Rs 4,000 per year, without any additional charges. Samsung Galaxy A07 to be launched in Feb with 6000mAh battery, 25W charging Samsung confirmed on January 29 that the Galaxy A07 5G will launch in the first week of February. The company also shared some details about the upcoming smartphone, stating that it will feature a ‘Track Camera Deco’ design. The device will include a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

Snap spins off smart glasses unit into Specs Inc, AR glasses launch in 2026 Snap is restructuring its smart glasses division by moving it into a separate entity. The company has announced the formation of Specs Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary that will handle development, partnerships, and business strategy for its smart glasses efforts. Snap also confirmed that it is preparing to publicly debut its ‘Specs’ AR glasses later this year. Apple Creative Studio goes live, brings Pixelmator Pro to iPads Apple has begun rolling out its Creative Studio subscription, making the service available across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Along with this rollout, Pixelmator Pro has arrived on iPads for the first time, extending the image editing app beyond macOS and including it as part of the Creative Studio bundle.

Motorola unveils Moto G67, G77 with 108MP zoom camera: Specs, availability Motorola has launched the Moto G77 and Moto G67 smartphones in select markets. The Moto G77 is the first in the Moto G lineup to feature a 108MP rear camera with 3x lossless zoom. Both phones come with large AMOLED displays and 5,200mAh batteries. They have been introduced in parts of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, with no confirmation yet on an India release. Soon, Microsoft may let you resume Spotify playback from Android on your PC Microsoft is reportedly working on expanding its Cross-Device Resume feature in Windows 11. The update would allow users to continue activities such as Spotify playback, document editing, and web browsing on a PC from where they left off on an Android phone. According to The Verge, the feature is part of a Windows 11 Release Preview update, suggesting it could be rolled out more widely soon.

Motorola unveils Moto G17, G17 Power with MediaTek Helio chip Motorola has launched the Moto G17 and Moto G17 Power smartphones globally. The devices are powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor and feature a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 main camera, marking the sensor’s first appearance in the Moto G series. The phones will be available in Pantone-inspired colours such as Evening Blue, Alaskan Blue, Tarmac, and Bordeaux, across select global markets. Nothing Phone 4a line may launch soon with bigger batteries Nothing may soon introduce its Phone 4a series, according to reports. A 9To5Google report states that the devices have appeared in regulatory listings, with the Pro variant showing up on the European Union’s energy labelling website. The listing suggests that the Phone 4a series could come with larger batteries compared to earlier models.

Apple to hold iPhone 18 pricing steady amid rising memory costs: Report Apple is expected to keep the starting prices of its iPhone 18 lineup unchanged despite increasing memory costs and supply chain pressures. The information was shared by supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who noted that Apple’s approach differs from other smartphone brands that have already hinted at price hikes. Samsung Galaxy S26 series may get satellite messaging, SOS Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 series could introduce satellite-based messaging and emergency SOS features. The details come from filings submitted to the US Federal Communications Commission and spotted by 9To5Google. The listings suggest that the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra will support satellite texting and SOS capabilities.