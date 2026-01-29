Airtel offers Adobe Express Premium subscription for free: How to claim

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
Telecom operator Airtel has announced a partnership with Adobe that will give its customers access to Adobe Express Premium for one year. According to the company, the offer will be available to all Airtel users across India, allowing them to use the Premium version of the app, which is priced at around Rs 4,000 per year, at no additional cost.
Adobe Express is a design and editing app that allows users to create social media posts, short videos, posters, invitations and other visual content. The app also supports multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil and Bengali.
All Airtel users can avail this offer by following the steps below.
How Airtel users can claim the free Adobe Express Premium subscription
Log in to the Airtel Thanks app
Scroll down to find the “Claim OTTs & More” section and click on the “Claim Now” button appearing against Adobe Express Premium
You will be directed to a new page. Click on “Claim Now” under Adobe Express Premium
Click on Proceed and fill in an email ID
Upon filling in the email ID and selecting Continue, the service will be activated and can be used on the web as well as on Adobe Express Premium
The Adobe Express Premium subscription will be available to Airtel’s mobile, Wi-Fi and DTH customers.
In July last year, Airtel announced a partnership with US-based AI start-up Perplexity. Under the tie-up, Airtel customers are offered a free one-year subscription to Perplexity Pro, which otherwise costs around Rs 17,000 annually. While Perplexity has a basic free plan with standard search features, the Pro version provides advanced tools aimed at professionals and heavy users. Like the Adobe offer, Airtel offered the Perplexity offer to its entire user consumer base.