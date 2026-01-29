Google rolls out update for Gemini in Chrome: Side panel, Nano Banana, more

Google has announced a set of updates to Gemini in Chrome for macOS, Windows, and Chromebook Plus devices. The update introduces a new side panel interface, deeper integrations with Google apps, image transformation tools, and expanded automation features. According to Google, the updates are built on its Gemini 3 model and are aimed at helping users multitask across the web and complete complex workflows more efficiently.

What’s new in Gemini in Chrome

Gemini in side panel

Google said Gemini in Chrome will now open in a side panel, allowing users to access AI assistance alongside any active browser tab. The side panel is designed to let users keep their primary task open while using Gemini for secondary activities such as comparing information across websites, summarising content, or managing schedules, without switching tabs.

Nano Banana Google is also integrating its image transformation tool, Nano Banana, directly into Chrome. According to the company, this will allow users to transform images within the current browser window using text prompts, without downloading or re-uploading files. The feature can be used for tasks such as creative visual exploration or turning research data into visual formats. Support for connected apps Gemini in Chrome is gaining support for Connected Apps, including Gmail, Calendar, YouTube, Maps, Google Shopping, and Google Flights. Google said these integrations allow Gemini to reference information across supported Google services to help with tasks such as finding details from emails, suggesting travel options, or drafting messages. These integrations can be enabled or disabled through Gemini settings.

Personal Intelligence in Chrome Google also confirmed that Personal Intelligence will be coming to Chrome in the coming months. With user opt-in, Gemini will be able to retain context from past conversations to provide more tailored responses. Google said users will remain in control of their data and can disconnect connected apps at any time. Auto browse For AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the US, Google is introducing Chrome Auto Browse, described as an agentic experience designed to handle multi-step tasks on a user’s behalf. According to Google, Auto Browse can assist with activities such as researching travel options, filling out forms, collecting documents, managing subscriptions, and completing other routine online tasks. With user permission, Auto Browse can also use Google Password Manager to perform tasks that require signing in. There is no official word yet on the availability of this feature in India.