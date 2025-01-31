Tech wrap Jan 31: Apple Intelligence in India, Copilot AI, Forza Horizon 5

Apple Intelligence will launch in India this April, initially in English Apple has confirmed that its artificial intelligence suite, referred to as "Apple Intelligence," will be introduced in India with localized language support starting in April. The rollout is expected to coincide with the iOS 18.4 update for iPhones. During the company’s latest quarterly earnings call, CEO Tim Cook mentioned plans to expand Apple Intelligence to include additional languages, including localized English tailored for India. Microsoft brings OpenAI's o1 model to Copilot for free-tier users Microsoft is making OpenAI's flagship o1 reasoning model accessible to all Copilot users without requiring a subscription. In a LinkedIn post, Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman announced that the o1 reasoning model-powered "Think Deeper" feature is now being introduced to the Copilot AI chatbot for all users.

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest Xbox title to be ported to Sony's PlayStation 5. In an update on the Forza Horizon Blog, developer Playground Games, a subsidiary of Xbox Game Studios, confirmed that the fifth installment of the open-world racing series will be available on PS5 this spring.

Google has begun rolling out a stable version of its Gemini 2.0 Flash AI model to the Gemini app on mobile devices and Gemini on the web. This marks the first stable release of the second-generation Gemini model, which has now started appearing in the model selector for some users. Google describes it as an optimal choice "For everyday tasks."

Microsoft has introduced Intel-based versions of its Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7, targeting business users. These new options provide businesses with a choice between Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X series processors built on Arm architecture and Intel’s Core Ultra (Series 2) processors. Both devices also integrate with Microsoft’s Copilot Plus PC platform, bringing AI-driven features exclusive to the ecosystem.

Apple is preparing a significant upgrade for its digital assistant Siri with the upcoming iOS 18.4 update. Expected improvements include enhanced on-screen awareness, the capability to execute in-app tasks without launching them, and more personalized responses. Additionally, Apple may introduce new Apple Intelligence features while expanding AI language support.

Following the recent breakthrough by Chinese startup DeepSeek with its artificial intelligence model, Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw outlined India’s AI ambitions. Speaking on Thursday, Vaishnaw stated that India will develop multiple sovereign foundation AI models, expected to be ready for deployment within eight to ten months.

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is reportedly seeking $40 billion in fresh funding, potentially raising its valuation to $340 billion. This development, as reported by The Wall Street Journal, follows recent market shifts triggered by DeepSeek’s AI advancements.

The widespread deployment of 5G services across most districts, combined with regulatory efforts to enhance telecom infrastructure and user experience, has significantly improved digital connectivity in India, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25.

DeepSeek’s emergence caused turbulence in financial markets earlier this week. However, a recent Bloomberg Markets Live Pulse survey suggests that investors see minimal impact from the Chinese AI startup on the performance of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks.

Amid concerns over potential data leaks, numerous companies and government agencies worldwide are taking steps to limit employee access to DeepSeek’s newly released AI tools. Cybersecurity firms tasked with securing corporate systems have reported widespread restrictions on the use of DeepSeek’s AI.

Indian cloud service provider AceCloud has announced plans to integrate DeepSeek-based AI technology into its offerings. The company claims that its deployment will ensure data residency within India, addressing concerns about data security and compliance.