Tech Wrap Jan 9: AI in Gmail, Microsoft Copilot, Call of Duty Black Ops 7

Google has started rolling out a new set of Gemini-powered features for Gmail aimed at making email management easier. The update introduces improved search capabilities, better email summarisation, and additional tools to help users manage their inboxes. New additions include AI Overviews, Help Me Write, and AI Inbox, all powered by Gemini 3, according to Google. The rollout is currently underway for Gmail users in the US, starting with English support, with plans to expand to more languages and regions in the months ahead.

Microsoft is introducing in-chat purchasing to Copilot, allowing users to complete purchases directly within conversations. When users request product suggestions, such as help picking a pair of sneakers, Copilot can now offer a checkout option for the chosen product, removing the need to exit the chat to finish the transaction. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Warzone get Fallout crossover in Reloaded update Activision has released the Season 01 Reloaded mid-season update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Call of Duty: Warzone. The update brings new maps, gameplay modes, weapons, and a Fallout franchise crossover spanning Multiplayer, Zombies, Endgame, and Warzone.

Apple's 'iPhone Fold' may open up to look like iPad mini Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its first foldable iPhone later this year, potentially alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. According to a 9To5Mac report citing Six Colors and 512 Pixels, the “iPhone Fold” could adopt a different design strategy than current book-style foldables like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The report suggests the device may resemble an iPad mini when unfolded and appear shorter and wider than conventional slab smartphones when folded. YouTube revamps search with Shorts filter, sort options, more

YouTube is rolling out updates to its search filters that change how videos are displayed in search results. The company said the changes are based on user feedback regarding the limitations of existing search tools on the platform. CES 2026: Disney+ to bring Instagram-style short vertical videos to its app At CES 2026, Disney announced plans to introduce short-form vertical videos to the Disney+ app. According to the company, this new short-video experience will evolve over time and extend across various content categories, including news and entertainment. Disney said the goal is to make Disney+ feel more personalised and dynamic, rather than an app users open only to watch a specific movie or series.

OnePlus Turbo 6 series unveiled with 9,000mAh battery OnePlus has launched the Turbo 6 series in China on January 8, 2026, introducing the OnePlus Turbo 6 and OnePlus Turbo 6V. Both devices feature large 9,000mAh batteries and are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. The Turbo 6 lineup is expected to remain China-exclusive, although India Today reported that the phones could be rebranded as the OnePlus Nord 6 series for markets outside China, including India. Xbox schedules 'Developer Direct Showcase' for January 22 Microsoft has scheduled its annual Developer Direct Showcase for January 22, 2026, with fresh gameplay reveals and studio-led updates for several upcoming Xbox titles in the pipeline. The event will be livestreamed on January 22 at 10 AM PT (11:30 PM IST) on Xbox’s YouTube channel and will feature extended look at Fable, Forza Horizon 6, and Beast of Reincarnation.

CES 2026: Gaming AR glasses to humanoid robots, standout tech this year The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas, US concludes today, January 9. As in past editions, the event featured a broad range of innovations, from upgrades in familiar product categories to entirely new devices built around unconventional concepts and designs. The showcase highlighted experimental wearables, foldable smartphones, robotics, audio products, and electric mobility, reflecting a strong focus on the future of consumer hardware. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Watch hands-on video, check specs, features, more Samsung displayed the Galaxy Z TriFold at CES 2026 following its global debut in 2025. While the company has confirmed that the foldable device will be introduced in additional markets beyond South Korea, it has clarified that an India launch is not planned at this time.