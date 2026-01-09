Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Warzone get Fallout crossover in Reloaded update

Activision has rolled out the Season 01 Reloaded mid-season update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Call of Duty: Warzone, adding new maps, modes, weapons and a crossover with the Fallout franchise across Multiplayer, Zombies, Endgame and Warzone.

The centrepiece of the Reloaded update is a Fallout-themed collaboration, introducing limited-time content inspired by the post-apocalyptic universe. Fallout elements are available across all major game modes, including themed Multiplayer modes, Zombies experiences, Endgame World Events and Warzone playlists, alongside the regular Season 01 Reloaded content.

What’s Fallout Fallout is a role-playing video game franchise set in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by nuclear war. The series is known for its Wasteland environments, Vault-Tec lore, Power Armor, mutants, and player-driven stories that blend retro-futuristic aesthetics with dark satire. Call of Duty update: What’s new Multiplayer and Endgame updates Multiplayer receives four maps with the mid-season update. These include Yakei, a brand-new small-sized rooftop map set in Japan; a remastered version of Meltdown from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2; Fringe, returning based on its reimagined Black Ops 6 version; and Vault Town, a Fallout-themed variant of the Nuketown map.

A new Multiplayer mode called Takeover has also been introduced. The mode combines elements of Hardpoint and Domination, with teams capturing rotating neutral zones to score points as objectives shift throughout the match. Endgame content expands with two new World Events. Wraith Wing tasks players with bringing down an advanced enemy aircraft, while the limited-time Deathclaw Hunt takes place in a Fallout-inspired irradiated area created by a bomb blast on Avalon. Players also gain access to the Phantom Skill Track, a new skill progression focused on stealth, evasive movement and bonus damage. Fallout-themed limited-time modes As part of the crossover, Multiplayer adds two Fallout-themed limited-time modes. S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Mayhem introduces radiation mechanics and power-ups across standard match types, while The Ghouls is a 24-player Infected-style mode where eliminated players return as feral enemies.

In Zombies, Project RADS arrives as a Fallout-themed limited-time mode across Ashes of the Damned and Astra Malorum. The mode replaces standard progression systems with radiation management and Bottle Cap drops, while introducing Feral Ghouls, Deathclaws and rewards tied to reaching higher rounds. Zombies content Season 01 Reloaded adds Directed Mode to the Zombies map Astra Malorum, providing additional guidance for completing the main quest and introducing a maximum round cap of 15. The update also introduces the O.S.C.A.R. sentinel enemy, new map-specific traps and the LGM-1 Wonder Weapon. A new Zombies Survival map, Zarya Cosmodrome, also joins the game. The map is based on a key location from Ashes of the Damned and challenges players to survive as many rounds as possible or successfully exfil to earn experience points and cosmetic rewards.

ALSO READ: CES 2026: Disney+ to bring Instagram-style short vertical videos to its app Warzone additions Call of Duty: Warzone receives two new limited-time modes. High Octane is a Quads mode for up to 150 players, featuring custom loadouts, increased cash rewards and accelerated circle timings. Power Armor Royale deploys Trios into an irradiated version of Verdansk, where players can charge Fusion Cores to access Power Armor, while radiation zones damage Operators who are not wearing Power Armor. Warzone also introduces Win Streaks, a new rewards feature that grants weapon camos to players who achieve consecutive match victories. Weapons, events and store content Two new primary weapons become available with Season 01 Reloaded. The Sturmwolf 45 Submachine Gun is unlockable through the Fallout Event Pass, while the Hawker HX Sniper Rifle is available via the Quantum Exchange Event. Additional weapon attachments are being released through weekly challenges.