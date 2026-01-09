CES 2026: Gaming AR glasses to humanoid robots, standout tech this year

The 2026 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, US wraps up today on January 9. As in previous years, CES 2026 saw companies showcase a mix from new products in existing categories to entirely new devices built around unconventional ideas and form factors. From experimental wearables and foldable smartphones to robotics, audio gear, and electric mobility, this year’s show leaned heavily on exploring what consumer hardware could look like next.

Here are some of the standout products showcased at CES 2026:

Click’s Blackberry-like smartphone

Clicks Communicator is essentially a phone built around a physical QWERTY keyboard, echoing classic BlackBerry-style designs. Rather than replacing modern smartphones, the company positions it as a companion device focused on messaging. It includes a “Signal Light” integrated into a side-mounted “Prompt Key,” which can light up in different colours for notifications from specific apps or conversations. There is also a dedicated physical switch to mute notifications.

8BitDo FlipPad The 8BitDo FlipPad is a USB-C game controller designed for smartphones. It attaches to Android phones and iPhones and flips over the display, recreating the layout of vertical handheld gaming consoles such as the Game Boy. The controller is aimed at retro gaming and emulator use cases, particularly games designed for vertical or half-screen play. Anker AeroFit 2 Pro Anker Soundcore introduced the AeroFit 2 Pro earbuds with a hybrid design that allows users to switch between open-ear listening and active noise cancellation. An adjustable ear hook moves the drivers closer to the ear canal, creating a seal that enables both passive and active noise cancellation while still offering situational awareness when needed.

LEGO Smart Bricks LEGO unveiled Smart Bricks as part of its Smart Play system. These are electronic building blocks that can respond to motion, position, and distance. The bricks can trigger sound and light effects and interact with other Smart Play components such as Smart Minifigures and Smart Tag tiles, allowing LEGO sets to react dynamically during play. Acer Predator ES Storm Pro e-scooter Acer showcased the Predator ES Storm Pro electric scooter at CES 2026. It features a foldable aluminium frame, 10-inch tubeless tyres, a rear disc brake, and a 500W rear hub motor with peak output reaching up to 1200W. The scooter supports the Acer eMobility app, which provides ride data, adjustable settings, and an electronic locking function.

Boston Dynamics Atlas robot Boston Dynamics revealed a production-ready version of its humanoid robot, Atlas. The company said the robot is designed for industrial environments and focuses on reliability and repeatable performance. Atlas can operate autonomously, be remotely controlled by a human operator, or be guided using a tablet interface. According to the company, the robot can lift up to 110 pounds, has a reach of around 7.5 feet, and can function in temperatures ranging from −4 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Samsung Music Studio speakers Samsung introduced the Music Studio 7 and Music Studio 5 Wi-Fi speakers at CES. The speakers feature a minimal design intended to blend into home interiors and support Wi-Fi casting and Bluetooth connectivity. They can be used as standalone units or combined into a larger multi-speaker setup.

Asus ROG Xreal R1 ALSO READ: CES 2026: ASUS brings 240Hz AR gaming with ROG XReal R1 for PCs, consoles ASUS, in partnership with XREAL, unveiled the ROG XREAL R1 gaming glasses. The wearable features a micro-OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate and is designed to project a large virtual screen for gaming. The glasses support PCs, consoles, and the ROG Ally handheld, focusing on low latency and plug-and-play connectivity. Motorola Razr Fold Motorola unveiled its first book-style foldable smartphone, the Razr Fold. The device features a 6.6-inch outer display and an 8.1-inch inner display with 2K resolution. It includes a triple 50MP rear camera system with a periscope telephoto lens and introduces AI features such as Catch Me Up and Next Move.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Watch hands-on video, check specs, features, more Samsung showcased its Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone, featuring a three-panel inward-folding design. When fully opened, the device expands into a 10-inch tablet-sized display. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, includes a 200MP primary camera, a 5600mAh battery, and carries an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance. Donut Labs solid-state battery Donut Labs announced what it describes as an all-solid-state battery designed for electric vehicles. The company claims the battery achieves an energy density of 400 Wh/kg and supports full charging in around five minutes. It also highlighted long cycle life, resistance to extreme temperatures, and safety benefits tied to the absence of flammable liquid electrolytes.