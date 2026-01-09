Xbox schedules 'Developer Direct Showcase' for January 22: What to expect

Microsoft has scheduled its annual Developer Direct Showcase for January 22, 2026, with fresh gameplay reveals and studio-led updates for several upcoming Xbox titles in the pipeline. The event will be livestreamed on January 22 at 10 AM PT (11:30 PM IST) on Xbox’s YouTube channel and will feature extended look at Fable, Forza Horizon 6, and Beast of Reincarnation.

2026 Developer Direct is Xbox’s fourth edition. Traditionally, this is where developers present gameplay and development details directly, rather than through cinematic trailers. This year’s broadcast also coincides with Xbox’s 25th anniversary, with Microsoft highlighting both long-running franchises and a newer collaboration with a Japanese studio named Game Freak.

Developer Direct 2026: What to expect Xbox has confirmed that three games will be featured during the broadcast, with gameplay footage and developer commentary coming directly from the studios working on each title. Fable Playground Games will present the first extended gameplay showcase for Fable, marking the franchise’s return after a long hiatus. The game is set once again in the fictional land of Albion and is positioned as a new beginning rather than a direct sequel. According to Xbox, the showcase will focus on gameplay systems, tone, and how classic elements such as player choice and consequences are being reworked for modern hardware.