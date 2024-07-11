Tech wrap Jul 11: Microsoft Surface, Lava Blaze X, Samsung XR headset, more

Microsoft launches Surface Pro, Surface Laptop Copilot Plus AI PCs in India

Microsoft has announced that its Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 are now available in India for pre-orders. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X-series chips, these Surface devices are among the first wave of AI PCs in India based on Microsoft’s Copilot Plus platform, which brings exclusive AI features that are processed on-device using the integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Motorola kicks off Razr 50 Ultra pre-booking ahead of first sale on July 20

Motorola has started accepting pre-booking for the Razr 50 Ultra in India through its partner e-commerce platform Amazon. Customers interested in purchasing the smartphone during its first sale can now pay a token amount of Rs 1,999, which will be adjusted at the time of purchase. If a customer decides not to go ahead with the purchase, the token amount will be refunded in the form of Amazon Pay balance, said Motorola. Launched on July 4, the clamshell-style foldable smartphone from China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand is set to go on first sale on July 10.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z series foldable devices in India on July 10. The series comprises a book-style Galaxy Z Fold 6 and clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip 6 models. On paper, the 2024 foldable models from the South Korean electronics maker are not much different from the last-generation model as it pivots focus to software and AI enhancements this time around. Notable upgrades in the 2024 model include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, improved design for enhanced ergonomics and durability, and more Galaxy AI features tuned for foldable form factor.

Indian smartphone brand Lava has launched the Blaze X, a budget smartphone packed with curved AMOLED display and Sony camera sensor. The smartphone boasts in-display fingerprint sensor and a display punch-hole design for the front facing camera. Lava said that the Blaze X smartphone sets new benchmarks in the affordable smartphone segment.

Samsung is reportedly enhancing the cover display functionality on its flip-style foldable smartphones, specifically with the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6. According to a report by 9To5Google, Samsung confirmed during a media briefing ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 that it is working to add more app support to the cover display of its flip phones.

British consumer technology brand Nothing on July 11 announced that its latest budget smartphone, the CMF Phone 1, is being manufactured in India. In a press note, Nothing said that it recognises India as a key market in its global strategy and has aligned with the ongoing “Make in India” initiative. Moreover, the company stated that the CMF Phone 1’s customisable design caters to the unique preferences and needs of the Indian market. By manufacturing in India, Nothing said that it aims to deliver high-quality, locally-produced products.

Samsung is planning to launch a mixed-reality headset gear, called XR headset, later this year to rival Apple’s Vision Pro. This was confirmed by TM Roh, President, Samsung mobile division in his endnote address at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris, France on July 10 where the South Korean electronics major announced the Galaxy Z series foldable devices, Galaxy Buds 3 series wireless earphones, Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Ring.

Apple and Google have collaborated to offer a solution for transferring photos directly from Google Photos to iCloud Photos as part of the Data Transfer Initiative (DTI). This comes after both the companies collaborated in 2021 to allow easier file transferring from iCloud Photos to Google Photos. According to an update on the DTI webpage, the offering from Apple and Google will be rolling out over the next week.

Motorola has been synonymous with clamshell-style phones, particularly since its introduction of the original Razr in 2004, which propelled flip phones into the mainstream. Even today, Motorola, under Lenovo's ownership, continues this legacy with the Razr 50 Ultra, a 2024 foldable smartphone that retains the iconic flip design while incorporating modern features. While design remains a focal point, the Razr 50 Ultra offers more than meets the eye.

Apple will open its tap-and-go mobile payments system to rivals, EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday, ending a four-year long investigation that could have resulted in a hefty fine for the iPhone maker.