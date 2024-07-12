Tech wrap Jul 12: Reno 12 series, OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune, WhatsApp, more

Apple is reportedly planning to equip the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models with identical camera systems. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will include the tetraprism camera, introduced on the iPhone 15 Pro Max last year, in the next generation of Pro models.

China’s OnePlus has introduced a “Sunset Dune” colour option for the OnePlus 12r smartphone in India. The Chinese smartphone maker said that the new colour option has a “delicate fusion” of gold and pink colours and a smooth to touch texture, reminiscent of the surface of desert dunes. The OnePlus 12R in Sunset Dune colour is offered in 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage configuration. It will be available for purchase from July 20 at Rs 42,999.

OnePlus is gearing up to unveil the Nord 4 smartphone, along with several other ecosystem devices, at its upcoming “Summer Launch” event on July 16. The Chinese smartphone maker is set to break ground with its software support for Nord 4, promising updates for four years and security patches for an impressive six years, surpassing even its flagship OnePlus 12 series in this regard.

Meta is reportedly testing additional artificial intelligence features for its instant messaging platform, WhatsApp. The US-based social media giant is exploring a voice transcription feature similar to that found on Google Pixel devices. According to WABetaInfo, an online news platform that tracks WhatsApp updates, the instant messaging platform has started testing a new feature that will allow users to view a textual transcription of a voice note sent to them.

China’s OPPO on July 12 launched in India the Reno 12 series, which brings its first wave of mobile artificial intelligence features. There are two identical looking models in the series, but the top-end model, the Reno 12 Pro, boasts a more capable camera system and a dual-tone design on the back cover. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300, the midrange smartphone seems to be on the pricier side based on on-paper specifications. But, there is more to the Reno 12 Pro than meets the eye.

Apple will open its tap-and-go mobile payments system to rivals, EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday, ending a four-year long investigation that could have resulted in a hefty fine for the iPhone maker.