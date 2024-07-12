WhatsApp explores Pixel-like transcription feature for voice notes: Report

Meta is testing more artificial intelligence features for its instant messaging platform WhatsApp. Reportedly, the US-based social media giant is exploring Google Pixel-like voice transcription feature for voice messages.

According to WABetaInfo, an online news platform that tracks WhatsApp updates, the instant messaging platform has started testing a new feature that allows users to see a textual transcription of a voice note sent to them. The report stated that the Meta-owned instant messaging platform has made this new feature available to a select number of Android users in some regions.

The report stated that once the feature is available, users will be able to enable transcriptions for both incoming and outgoing audio notes – may require additional packages for preferred languages. The feature, which is currently under beta testing, allows generating transcriptions in English, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, and Hindi. However, support for more languages is expected to arrive with the final release. The report also stated that based on the languages available, it is likely that the feature will initially roll-out to select regions which would likely include India.

The feature reportedly notifies users once it is available with a message that states that the feature is end-to-end encrypted. The report also states that the feature uses on-device processing to generate the text transcription of audio notes for added privacy.

Google offers similar functionality on its Messages app but it is limited to select Pixel devices. With WhatsApp testing transcriptions for audio notes, the feature is expected to be available more widely and on more Android smartphones. There is currently no information about the feature on the iOS app for WhatsApp.

Recently, Samsung also confirmed that it will expand the Galaxy AI-powered “Live Translate” feature to third-party diallers on select Samsung smartphones. Samsung has confirmed that the feature that offers real-time phone call translations will be coming to third-party app diallers, but has not specified any apps. However, WhatsApp is expected to be among the first apps to feature Samsung’s AI feature.