iPhone 16 series: Apple to bring back camera parity in Pro models this year

Apple is reportedly planning to equip the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models with identical camera systems. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will include the tetraprism camera, introduced on the iPhone 15 Pro Max last year, in the next generation of Pro models.

Last year, Apple for the first time introduced a different camera system among the iPhone Pro series, featuring a 5X optical zoom telephoto camera on the Pro Max and a 3X zoom lens on the compact Pro model. However, this year, Apple might revert to the strategy it employed up until 2022. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

iPhone 16 series: New chip

Apple is also expected to equip all four models of the iPhone 16 series with the same processor. In the iPhone 15 series, Apple introduced the A17 Pro chip for the Pro models, while the standard and Plus models were powered by the previous year's A16 Bionic chips. According to a report by MacRumors, all four models in the iPhone 16 series will be powered by the same chip, which is anticipated to be the A18 chip.

Apple might still differentiate the Pro models by incorporating more Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) cores. This strategy could help distinguish the Pro models from the standard iPhone 16 variants. Additionally, Apple might brand the chip in the Pro models as the A18 Pro.

iPhone 16 series: What is expected

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models are also anticipated to feature the "Action Button," which debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models. The customisable Action Button will replace the mute switch and bring more functionality with options for more actions apart from muting the device.

Moreover, Apple is likely to add a new dedicated camera button, which the company may call the "Capture Button." Unlike the Action Button, which was exclusive to the Pro models, the Capture Button is expected to be available across the iPhone 16 series. It would likely be haptic in nature rather than mechanical, with the haptic engine allowing users to take camera actions with customisable gestures such as a single tap to focus and a double tap to click a picture.

Apple Intelligence

While the new artificial intelligence features within iOS 18, collectively referred to as Apple Intelligence, are coming exclusively to the Pro models in the iPhone 15 series, Apple might bring these tools to the standard models as well with the upcoming series.

Apple Intelligence features, introduced by Apple at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), bring system-wide tools powered by generative AI for text generation, summarisation, image generation, and more. Additionally, Apple’s virtual assistant Siri receives enhanced capabilities and improved in-app control through AI integration. Apple has also integrated OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI chatbot, which iPhone users can directly access for assistance.