Tech wrap Jul 25: HP laptops, Google Maps, Apple Maps, Phone 2a Plus, more

HP launches EliteBook Ultra, OmniBook X Copilot Plus AI laptops in India

HP, the American PC brand, has launched its first laptops based on Microsoft's Copilot+ PC platform in the Indian market. The HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X AI laptops, powered by the Qualcomm X Elite chips, boast artificial intelligence features that are limited to the Windows on Arm platform. Both devices are now available in India. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Google Maps announces India-focused features, including flyover callouts

Google has announced six new AI-powered features for its Maps service in India. The US-based software giant stated that it has built an artificial intelligence model especially keeping Indian roads in mind and utilised satellite imagery and Street View data to estimate road width. Type of road, distance between buildings, tree covers, poles and drains have also been accounted for to aid four-wheeler drivers navigate narrow roads. Moreover, Google said that the new features will also be of help to bikers in two-wheeler mode and pedestrians in the walking mode to navigate India roads safely.

Apple has announced the launch of its Maps service on the web for the first time as part of the public beta. Users can access Apple Maps on the web using Safari and Chrome on Mac and iPad and Chrome and Edge on Windows PCs. This is assumed significant because for a long time Apple Maps services have been exclusively available on Apple devices like iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple Watches. This has allowed Google Maps to remain the leading navigation option for users.

British consumer technology brand Nothing has confirmed that its upcoming Phone 2a Plus will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro. In addition to the chip details, Nothing confirmed that the Phone 2a Plus will get up to 12GB RAM and support for virtual RAM extension (up to 8GB) through RAM Booster technology. Previously, Nothing confirmed that it will be launching the Phone 2a Plus on July 31.

HMD (Human Mobile Devices) on July 25 debuted Crest smartphone series in India with focus on design and repairability. About the latter, the Finnish mobile phone brand said that both HMD Crest and HMD Crest Max introduce Repairability 1.0, “simplifying replacement of back panel, battery, display or charging port. This feature extends device lifespan and reduces e-waste.”

Apple has announced “university student offer” in which it is bundling AirPods with select Mac laptops and Pencil with iPads at no additional cost. The India unit of US-based technology giant is also offering a 20 per cent discount on AppleCare+ plans. These offers are now live on Apple Education store and will be applicable until September 30.

Jio Things, a subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms, has collaborated with the Taiwanese chip maker MediaTek to offer Android-powered Smart Digital Cluster and Smart Module with 4G connectivity for electric two-wheeler (2W) vehicles. JioThings said its collaboration with MediaTek for smart cluster and module for 2W will “revolutionise” electric vehicle (EV) landscape in the country.

Western Digital (WD) has announced 2.5-inch portable hard disk drives (HDD) in up to 6TB storage capacity across its WD, WD Black and SanDisk Professional line up. The WD My Passport portable HDD line and SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorATD in 6TB storage capacities are now available in India.

The OPPO Reno 12 is now available for purchase in India. Launched alongside the Reno 12 Pro, the baseline model boasts AI-powered tools for media editing, text generation, and summarisation. Priced at Rs 32,999, the OPPO Reno 12 smartphone is offered in 8GB RAM and 256GB built-in storage configuration. The smartphone is available in Sunset Peach, Matte Brown, and Astro Silver colours.

Google is introducing new features to its Google Play Store on Android. One of the updates is focused on gaming. In an interesting development, Play Games users on PC will be allowed to run two games at once. Players can play a game in one window and another game on another screen. Google Play will let players jump back and forth from mobile to PC while making sure progress is not lost.

Amid rising competition from homegrown challenger Ola Maps, Google on Thursday announced a slew of new features on Google Maps to woo users in India, including EV charging station information, flyover callouts and AI-driven routing capability to reduce narrow road usage for four-wheeler drivers.

Nvidia, the leading AI chip manufacturer based in the US, has started supplying its newest chips, including the GH200 AI, to Indian partners such as Tata Communications and Jio Platforms.

