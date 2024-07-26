Tech wrap Jul 26: OpenAI SearchGPT, Microsoft Bing, Gemini 1.5 Flash, more

OpenAI introduces SearchGPT

OpenAI has announced that it is testing a prototype version of a new artificial intelligence-powered web search feature called SearchGPT, which it plans to integrate into its AI chatbot ChatGPT. The Microsoft-backed AI company said that SearchGPT utilises the company’s AI models to fetch results and answers with relevant sources from the web. The feature is tested with select users and publishers to draw feedback. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Microsoft introduces AI-powered Bing to rival Google Search

Microsoft is set to revamp the Bing Search experience by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate an overview of search results. The US-based software giant said it is combining the power of generative AI and large language models (LLMs) with the search results page to create a “bespoke and dynamic response” to a user’s query.

Google has announced that it is updating the free-tier of its Gemini artificial intelligence chatbot with the new Gemini 1.5 Flash model. Google in a blog post stated that users can now experience 1.5 Flash in the unpaid version of Gemini for faster and more helpful responses. The company said that the new model integration will offer improvements across-the-board and will lower the response latency.

