OPPO Reno14 series to launch on July 3, Pad SE to tag along: What to expect

OPPO is set to expand its product portfolio in India with the launch of the Reno14 series smartphones and the Pad SE tablet on July 3. The Pad SE is positioned as a budget-friendly Android tablet focused on entertainment, learning, and creativity. The Reno14 series, on the other hand, is targeted to the premium market with focus on design, imaging, and artificial intelligence features.

OPPO Pad SE: What to expect

The OPPO Pad SE will feature an 11-inch LCD eye-care display with a resolution of 1920x1200, 90Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 500 nits. OPPO claims the display will offer clear, vibrant visuals suitable for indoor entertainment, outdoor reading, and productivity on the go.

The tablet will come in a 7.39mm-thick body and be available in two colour options: Starlight Silver and Twilight Blue. Powering the device is a 9,340mAh battery that supports 33W charging. OPPO claims the Pad SE offers up to 11 hours of continuous video playback and 80 hours of music playback. An Advanced Smart Power Saving Mode will switch off the tablet after seven days of inactivity, offering up to 800 days of intelligent standby. The Pad SE features quad speakers with Hi-Res audio support and has received TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free performance.

A dedicated Kids Mode will allow parents to customise app permissions, internet access, and screen time limits. The tablet will also come equipped with OPPO’s AI assistant Gemini and a suite of AI-based tools, including: AI Photo Remaster

AI Reflection Remover

AI Blur

AI Clarity Enhancer

AI Eraser

AI Intelligent Document ALSO READ: Motorola's moto g96 5G launching in India on July 9: Expected specs, more Additionally, the Pad SE is built with 36-month Fluency Protection to ensure long-term smooth performance. OPPO Reno 14 Pro: Details The Reno 14 Pro is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. The device will likely sport a 6.83-inch OLED display of 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to launch in Mermaid, Calla Lily Purple, and Reef Black colours.

OPPO Reno 14 Pro: Expected specifications Display: 6.83-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450

RAM: Up to 16GB

Storage: Up to 1TB

Rear Camera: 50MP main (OIS) + 50MP telephoto (3.5x) + 50MP ultra-wide

Front Camera: 50MP (AF)

Battery: 6,200mAh

Charging: 80W wired ALSO READ: Apple plans multiple XR devices by 2028 to expand Vision Pro lineup: Report OPPO Reno 14: Details The Reno 14 is expected to be identical to Pro model in terms of specification, except it would have a tad smaller display of 6.59-inch, a different camera system, and a lower capacity battery.