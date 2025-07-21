Tech Wrap July 21: WhatsApp AI summaries, iOS 26 public beta, Vivo OriginOS

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature called Quick Recap to help users efficiently review unread messages across several chats. As per WABetaInfo, this feature will allow selection of up to five conversations, offering a concise summary of missed messages—eliminating the need to scroll through each individually.

Apple is expected to begin rolling out the first public beta of iOS 26 this week, according to MacRumors, which cited Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Although Apple had earlier mentioned a July release for the public beta, it had not disclosed a specific launch date.

Vivo may ditch FunTouch OS for OriginOS in India, starting with V60 series Vivo is reportedly planning a global expansion of its OriginOS, which may soon be introduced in India. According to Gizbot, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer could launch the Android 16-based OriginOS with the upcoming Vivo V60 series—its first move to bring the UI outside of China. DuckDuckGo now lets users filter AI-made images in search results: Details DuckDuckGo has launched a new tool that gives users the option to exclude AI-generated visuals from search results. As reported by TechCrunch, the update addresses growing user feedback that AI images are cluttering search experiences. The new setting offers more content control, letting users filter in favor of real, human-made imagery.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G launched in India with AI features Samsung has introduced the Galaxy F36 5G in India, starting at Rs 17,499. The phone features a sleek leather-patterned rear panel and comes equipped with several AI-powered tools such as Object Eraser, Image Clipper, and Edit Suggestions. It also supports Google’s Circle to Search and includes enhanced Gemini AI integration. Soon, WhatsApp will show ads in Status page, promote business Channels WhatsApp is reportedly trialling new advertising options on iOS, including Status Ads and Promoted Channels. According to WABetaInfo, these monetisation tools are being tested within the Updates tab—keeping them distinct from private chats, calls, and groups. Both features were earlier available in Android beta versions and are now present in iOS beta version 25.20.10.78.

Samsung gets 201K pre-orders for Fold 7, Flip 7 phones in 48 hours in India Samsung announced that it received 2.1 lakh pre-orders for its new seventh-generation foldables—Fold 7 and Flip 7—within 48 hours of their launch in India. The new models officially debuted in the country on July 9, 2025. Apple's iPad Pro M5 may feature dual front camera set up Apple's next iPad Pro lineup may introduce two notable upgrades. Slated for launch later this year, the device is expected to include the new M5 chip and an additional front-facing camera. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple plans to add a second camera on the portrait side to improve usability for selfies and FaceTime in both landscape and portrait modes.

Google Pixel Watch 4 may get new features, bigger batteries The upcoming Google Pixel Watch 4 series is expected to bring incremental improvements. Android Headlines reports that the watches may come with slightly larger batteries, additional colour options, and minor design adjustments aimed at easier repairability. Pricing information has also surfaced via a French coupon site, according to 9To5Google. Apple's ultra-thin iPhone 17 'Air' could debut this year New leaks about Apple’s anticipated iPhone 17 Air suggest changes in design, battery, and screen dimensions. Set to arrive in September 2025 alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup, the Air model is rumoured to replace the current Plus variant in Apple’s portfolio.

Apple's foldable iPhone may not be much different from Samsung Fold Apple is said to be working on its first foldable iPhone, which may launch by the end of 2026. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, via Digit, reports that the foldable will adopt a book-style form factor similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which Samsung unveiled earlier this month. Perplexity in talks with phone makers to preload Comet browser on devices Perplexity AI, a startup supported by Nvidia and known for its AI-first search engine, is reportedly in discussions with smartphone manufacturers to pre-install its new Comet browser on devices. Speaking to Reuters, CEO Aravind Srinivas said the move is intended to leverage the familiarity of preloaded apps to encourage user retention and boost usage of the company's AI search offerings.