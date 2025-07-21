Apple's iPad Pro M5 may feature dual front camera set up: What to expect

The next generation of Apple iPad Pro might debut with two major improvements. Expected to be launched this year, the upcoming iPad Pro might be powered by the M5 chip, and pack an additional camera on the front. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is apparently adding a second, portrait-side front-facing camera to the upcoming M5 iPad Pro, presumably so FaceTimers and selfie fans can use the device equally well in either orientation.

According to a report by 9To5Mac, this update appears to be a response to feedback from iPad Pro users who were unhappy with Apple shifting the front camera from the portrait edge to the landscape side.

Additionally, the expected prices of the upcoming iPad Pro M5 have also surfaced on the web. ALSO READ: Vivo may ditch FunTouch OS for OriginOS in India, starting with V60 series Next generation iPad Pro to cost more? According to a report by Apple-focused news platform, Macworld, the pricing is expected to largely remain the same, with the 11-inch model likely to be priced at $999, and the 13-inch to be priced at $1,299. The report also mentioned that the storage of the base variant might now start at 256GB rather than 128GB that was seen in iPad Pro M4.