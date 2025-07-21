Vivo may ditch FunTouch OS for OriginOS in India, starting with V60 series
Vivo may debut its Android 16-based OriginOS UI with Vivo V60 smartphone, replacing FunTouch OS and bringing advanced AI features and design upgrades to IndiaHarsh Shivam New Delhi
Vivo is reportedly planning to bring its Android-based OriginOS user interface globally, including in India. According to a report by Gizbot, the Chinese smartphone maker may debut the Android 16-based OriginOS version with the upcoming Vivo V60 series, marking the first time the UI expands beyond its home market.
Until now, OriginOS has been exclusive to Vivo devices in China, while global variants shipped with FunTouch OS. The latter has often faced criticism for its basic animations, inconsistent navigation, and limited customisation options compared to its Chinese counterpart. Expanding OriginOS to global markets could help Vivo deliver a more unified and refined software experience across regions while also accelerating update rollouts.
The report suggests that Vivo’s Android 16-based OriginOS will first launch in India with the Vivo V60 series, which is expected to debut next month. Once launched, the new interface is likely to replace FunTouch OS on eligible devices through future software updates.
Vivo’s OriginOS in India: What to expect
While Vivo has not officially previewed the Android 16-based OriginOS, the UI is expected to include features from previous iterations. These include AI-powered tools such as the Blue Heart Little V Assistant, which allows users to drag and drop images or files for processing, and improved natural voice interactions via Jovi Voice.
Another key feature is Atomic Island, which provides real-time activity tracking and intelligent content suggestions based on copied content. Additionally, the AI-powered call assistant can handle real-time translation and call summaries, and even answer calls on behalf of users — a feature not currently available in FunTouch OS.
Beyond AI tools, the new version is also expected to bring smoother animations, redesigned UI elements, updated app icons, and more customisation options across the system.
Vivo V60: What to expect
According to the report, Vivo V60 could launch in India on August 19. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.67-inch OLED display of 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip and could pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging.
Vivo could continue its Zeiss collaboration for the Vivo V60, offering a triple camera system co-developed by the German optics brand. This could include a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary sensor.
Here are the expected specifications:
- Display: 6.67-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
- RAM: 8GB
- Cameras: 50MP primary+ 50MP telephoto (3x zoom) + 8MP ultra-wide
- Battery: 6500mAh
- Charging: 90W wired
- Durability: IP69 rating
- OS: Android 16-based OriginOS
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices