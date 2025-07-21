Vivo may ditch FunTouch OS for OriginOS in India, starting with V60 series

Vivo is reportedly planning to bring its Android-based OriginOS user interface globally, including in India. According to a report by Gizbot, the Chinese smartphone maker may debut the Android 16-based OriginOS version with the upcoming Vivo V60 series, marking the first time the UI expands beyond its home market.

Until now, OriginOS has been exclusive to Vivo devices in China, while global variants shipped with FunTouch OS. The latter has often faced criticism for its basic animations, inconsistent navigation, and limited customisation options compared to its Chinese counterpart. Expanding OriginOS to global markets could help Vivo deliver a more unified and refined software experience across regions while also accelerating update rollouts.

ALSO READ: DuckDuckGo now lets users filter AI-made images in search results: Details The report suggests that Vivo’s Android 16-based OriginOS will first launch in India with the Vivo V60 series, which is expected to debut next month. Once launched, the new interface is likely to replace FunTouch OS on eligible devices through future software updates. Vivo’s OriginOS in India: What to expect While Vivo has not officially previewed the Android 16-based OriginOS, the UI is expected to include features from previous iterations. These include AI-powered tools such as the Blue Heart Little V Assistant, which allows users to drag and drop images or files for processing, and improved natural voice interactions via Jovi Voice.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel Watch 4 may get new features, bigger batteries: What to expect Another key feature is Atomic Island, which provides real-time activity tracking and intelligent content suggestions based on copied content. Additionally, the AI-powered call assistant can handle real-time translation and call summaries, and even answer calls on behalf of users — a feature not currently available in FunTouch OS. Beyond AI tools, the new version is also expected to bring smoother animations, redesigned UI elements, updated app icons, and more customisation options across the system. Vivo V60: What to expect According to the report, Vivo V60 could launch in India on August 19. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.67-inch OLED display of 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip and could pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging.