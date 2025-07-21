Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo may ditch FunTouch OS for OriginOS in India, starting with V60 series

Vivo may debut its Android 16-based OriginOS UI with Vivo V60 smartphone, replacing FunTouch OS and bringing advanced AI features and design upgrades to India

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 1:24 PM IST
Vivo is reportedly planning to bring its Android-based OriginOS user interface globally, including in India. According to a report by Gizbot, the Chinese smartphone maker may debut the Android 16-based OriginOS version with the upcoming Vivo V60 series, marking the first time the UI expands beyond its home market.
 
Until now, OriginOS has been exclusive to Vivo devices in China, while global variants shipped with FunTouch OS. The latter has often faced criticism for its basic animations, inconsistent navigation, and limited customisation options compared to its Chinese counterpart. Expanding OriginOS to global markets could help Vivo deliver a more unified and refined software experience across regions while also accelerating update rollouts. 
  The report suggests that Vivo’s Android 16-based OriginOS will first launch in India with the Vivo V60 series, which is expected to debut next month. Once launched, the new interface is likely to replace FunTouch OS on eligible devices through future software updates.

Vivo’s OriginOS in India: What to expect

While Vivo has not officially previewed the Android 16-based OriginOS, the UI is expected to include features from previous iterations. These include AI-powered tools such as the Blue Heart Little V Assistant, which allows users to drag and drop images or files for processing, and improved natural voice interactions via Jovi Voice. 
  Another key feature is Atomic Island, which provides real-time activity tracking and intelligent content suggestions based on copied content. Additionally, the AI-powered call assistant can handle real-time translation and call summaries, and even answer calls on behalf of users — a feature not currently available in FunTouch OS.
 
Beyond AI tools, the new version is also expected to bring smoother animations, redesigned UI elements, updated app icons, and more customisation options across the system.

Vivo V60: What to expect

According to the report, Vivo V60 could launch in India on August 19. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.67-inch OLED display of 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip and could pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging.
 
Vivo could continue its Zeiss collaboration for the Vivo V60, offering a triple camera system co-developed by the German optics brand. This could include a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary sensor.
 
Here are the expected specifications:
  • Display: 6.67-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Cameras: 50MP primary+ 50MP telephoto (3x zoom) + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Battery: 6500mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired
  • Durability: IP69 rating
  • OS: Android 16-based OriginOS

Topics :VivoChinese smartphonesAndroid

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

