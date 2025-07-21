MediaTek sees major boost as Indian EV makers adopt AI, HPC solutions

Vast AI talent pool and electric vehicle makers' attitude to adopt artificial intelligence and powerful computing offer a big opportunity in India for MediaTek, a senior company official said.

MediaTek Director for Product Marketing -- Automotive Platform -- Rita Wu told PTI the semiconductor company is looking to penetrate deeper in India's automotive sector with a strategic focus on AI, scalable system-on-chips (SoCs), and next-gen connectivity solutions.

"I think the Indian market has a lot of talent in AI. The second thing is OEMs' (Original Equipment Manufacturers) attitude. They are very interested in AI and want to try their best to adapt to the offloads in their vehicles. It's not only AI, but they are also looking for powerful computing to support more high-end solutions. That very important and very good for India market," Wu said.

ALSO READ: Vivo confirms X200 FE specs: MediaTek D 9300+ chip, 6500mAh battery, more Wu outlined three major industry shifts shaping their roadmap agentic -- AI adoption, increasing demand for high-performance compute capabilities (CPU, GPU, NPU), and enhanced power efficiency tailored for electric vehicles (EVs). She said that demand for energy efficiency technology will be high in EVs because power is very crucial for the segment. From making chips for mobile phones, MediaTek has diversified offerings to providing technology for the automobile sector, to satellite communications. MediaTek Automotive Platform Director for Europe Product Marketing Sharique Khan said that even EV two-wheeler makers in India have started using the company's AI-enabled chips for infotainment systems.