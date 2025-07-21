iOS 26 public beta: Rollout timeline, eligible iPhone models, and more

Apple is reportedly set to release the first public beta of iOS 26 this week, according to MacRumors citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Apple had previously announced that the public beta would arrive sometime in July, though no exact date was confirmed.

First unveiled at WWDC 2025 and already available in developer beta, iOS 26 introduces a major visual redesign with the new “Liquid Glass” interface, advanced Apple Intelligence features like real-time call translation, and enhancements to core apps such as Phone, Messages, and Music. The update also brings a new Apple Games app, offering a unified hub for gaming across Apple devices.

iOS 26 public beta: Eligible iPhones The public beta of iOS 26 will be available for the following iPhone models: iPhone 16 Pro Max, 16 Pro, 16 Plus, 16, 16e

iPhone 15 Pro Max, 15 Pro, 15 Plus, 15

iPhone 14 Pro Max, 14 Pro, 14 Plus, 14

iPhone 13 Pro Max, 13 Pro, 13, 13 mini

iPhone 12 Pro Max, 12 Pro, 12, 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro, 11 While all of the above devices will support iOS 26, Apple Intelligence features will be exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and the entire iPhone 16 series.

ALSO READ: iOS 26: Apple to curb spam calls and messages on iPhones with these tools iOS 26 public beta: How to download and install Once the iOS 26 public beta goes live, you can install it by following these steps: Sign up at the Apple Beta Software Programme

On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update

Tap Beta Updates, then select iOS 26 Public Beta

Return to the Software Update screen and wait for the beta to appear

Agree to the terms and conditions, and begin the download

Once downloaded, the installation will begin automatically Note: Make sure to back up your iPhone before installing the beta version.

ALSO READ: Apple's ultra-thin iPhone 17 'Air' could debut this year: What to expect iOS 26: What’s new iOS 26 brings one of the significant design changes in years, featuring a new look Liquid Glass aesthetic. The interface includes translucent UI layers, smooth animations, refreshed app icons, and better widget customisation on the Home and Lock Screens. Apps like Safari, Camera, and Photos now have cleaner layouts and easier navigation. ALSO READ: iOS 26: Apple brings smart visual tools for screenshots and quick actions Apple Intelligence takes the spotlight in iOS 26, bringing AI-powered features across the system. Users get live translation in Phone and Messages, smarter suggestions, and improved Visual Intelligence for actions based on context. There are also more ways to create custom emojis using Genmoji, along with new ChatGPT styles for generating images in Image Playground.