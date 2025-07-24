Visual Supply Co. (VSCO) has introduced an iPhone camera app called Capture, integrating its signature image filters directly into the photography process. Unlike traditional apps that apply filters in post, VSCO Capture lets users preview and apply filters and effects in real time before taking a photo or video. The app is now available for free download on the Apple App Store.

The app offers 58 real-time VSCO presets, including film-inspired styles and modern filters co-developed with professional photographers. Users can see exactly how their photo will look before they press the shutter – removing the guesswork from post-editing.

Manual camera controls

Capture includes manual control over key settings such as:

Shutter speed

Exposure

White balance

ISO

Focus

It also supports RAW and ProRAW formats for added flexibility in editing. Quick-access toggles make it easy to adjust flash and resolution while shooting.

Apply film effects in real time

A highlight feature is the ability to apply Bloom and Halation effects in real time. These effects replicate the soft haze and glowing light bleed of vintage film photography. The cinematic look is customisable, letting users tweak intensity, size, and range to suit their style – from subtle shimmer to bold, dreamlike glow.