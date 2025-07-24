Home / Technology / Tech News / Edge data centre capacity in India likely to triple by 2027, says Icra

India's edge data centre capacity will increase threefold by 2027, growing to 200-210 MW from 60-70 MW in 2024, driven by the proliferation of emerging technologies, according to Icra

Edge data centres are smaller, decentralised facilities located closer to end-users and devices.
India’s edge data centre capacity is expected to expand significantly to 200-210 Megawatt (MW) by 2027, up from 60-70 MW in 2024, marking a 3x increase, driven by the proliferation of emerging technologies, said rating agency Icra.
 
Global data centre capacity (including capacity held by cloud operators) is estimated at around 50 Gigawatt (GW) as of December 2024, of which about 10 per cent is edge data centres. The US commands over 44 per cent of worldwide edge data centre capacity, followed by Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region at 32 per cent, and the Asia Pacific (APAC) region at 24 per cent.
 
Edge data centres are smaller, decentralised facilities located closer to end-users and devices. Unlike traditional data centres, which are typically large and centralised, edge data centres enable real-time data processing with minimal latency (the delay between a user action and the corresponding system response).
 
India is a relatively new entrant in the edge data centre market. The current edge data centre capacity as a percentage of total India’s data centre capacity stands at around 5 per cent, said Icra. Further, excluding the edge data centre capacity used for captive purposes by one of the large data centre operators, the current edge data centre capacity as a percentage of total capacity is as low as 1 per cent. 
 
Anupama Reddy, Vice President and Co-Group Head, Corporate Ratings, Icra, said: “In the Indian context, traditional data centres and edge data centres are complementary pillars of digital infrastructure. With the expanding cloud ecosystem of India, traditional data centres will continue fueling mass-scale computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud workloads, and edge data centres will facilitate real-time processing and localised services. Traditional and edge data centres are expected to operate in the hub-and-spoke model to enhance efficiencies across sectors such as healthcare, banking, agriculture, defence, and manufacturing.”
 
Despite the promising outlook, some of the key challenges for edge data centres include security vulnerabilities due to remote deployments (mainly in tier II and tier III cities), rapid technological changes that risk obsolescence, a shortage of skilled professionals in remote areas, and interoperability issues with traditional data centres.
 
“The rentals for edge data centres are anticipated to be on the higher side compared to traditional data centres, as they will be catering primarily to retail customers, compared to enterprise/hyperscale customers for traditional data centres. Moreover, the relatively higher capex cost per MW for edge data centres compared to a traditional data centre is expected to be compensated by higher rentals. Established data centre players and entities like RailTel and telecom operators are likely to lead the edge data centre expansion in India,” Reddy added.

